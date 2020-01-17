Two die at Alanganallur Jallikattu

advertisement

A bull tractor and a spectator died at the Jallikattu event that was held Friday in Alanganallur.

V. Sridhar (27) who tried to lead a bull through the vaadivasal – the entry point to the arena – was killed by his own bull trying to make sure it came out of the narrow path between the holding area and the starting point.

The patient suffered deep puncture wounds above the stomach and below the chest, said Rajaji Hospital Resident Medical Officer, A. Srilatha.

Another patient, M. Chellapandi (35), was taken to the GRH after fainting while watching the event, the doctor added.

The Jallikattu started early on Friday morning, with the people of Alanganallur playing songs, cheering and whistling, when the first bull was released at 7.47 am by the vadivasal.

Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar, MLAs from Madurai, District Collector TG Vinay and retired chief district judge C. Manickam who has been appointed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court as chairman of the organizing committee for jallikattu in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Avaniyapuram, inaugurated the event.

After a first inspection of the arena by district and police officials, various stakeholders, including the players, took the oath to play the sport ethically.

Many bulls could not get out of the vadivasal easily because it was difficult to remove the sling around their neck and nose. According to the members of the organizing committee, only about 30 bulls were released in the first round. A total of 75 players entered the arena in the first round. At the end of the third round a total of 220 bulls were released.

Organizing committee members gave away cash, gold coins, cycles, grinders, clothing, cell phones and ships. Their comments also garnered traction for humor. The best players of the first round went on to the second round.

