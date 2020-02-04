Advertisement

Two women were killed and one toddler was wounded in a gunfight shootout in a dormitory on the campus of Texas A&M University on Monday.

The wounded toddler, a boy of about 2 years of age, was in a stable condition at a local hospital, Texas A&M Commerce chief of police Bryan Vaughn said in a meeting. He gave no further information about the women or the child.

The three victims were found by officials who responded to a student’s call at 10:17 a.m.

The university previously said in a statement that the police had actively investigated three gun victims in the residence.

Officials on the campus, located approximately 105 km northeast of Dallas, did not respond to a request for further comments.

The shootout has been the latest in a wave of gun violence at US colleges and universities in recent years. The bloodshed has fueled the debate over stricter restrictions on access to arms in the United States, where the second amendment to the constitution guarantees the right to take arms.

In October, two people were killed and about a dozen others wounded at an off-campus Halloween party near the campus, which is part of Texas A&M University’s nationwide system. Many of the 750 people at the party were students, the authorities at the time said.

“My son is safe today, but tired of the nonsense on this campus!” A Facebook user named Yolanda Temple posted on Monday after the shooting on campus, where 12,000 students are taking classes.

Students and employees were initially instructed to protect themselves on site, but the campus police later canceled the order. Classes were canceled for the rest of Monday.

