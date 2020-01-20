advertisement

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a River Walk bar just north of the center ended with two dead and five injured early on Sunday evening.

The shooter was still free from 10 p.m.

“I saw a bullet fly to the musician who was playing,” said Jacob Flores, who was in Ventura San Antonio when gunfire broke out around 8 p.m. “My life flashed before my eyes.”

advertisement

A 21-year-old man died in the bar while another person was seriously injured and died in a local hospital, said San Antonio police chief William McManus.

“There was a fight between a group of individuals,” McManus said. “At least one person pulled a gun and started shooting.”

The police do not know the age of the other victims. All the victims were patrons at the bar and no employees were injured, officials said.

A description of the shooter was not immediately released.

“I am confident that we will identify the person and have that person in custody rather than later,” McManus said on the spot.

Flores, a 17-year-old musician, said there was “chaos” after the gunshots broke out. He estimated that there were about 25 or 30 people in the bar at that time.

“As soon as everyone heard the shots, everyone shot away,” he said.

Ventura, which opened nearly four years ago, offers live indie rock in a trendy area just west of Broadway, bordered by the San Antonio Museum of Art in the north and the historic VFW Post 76 in the south.

The Sunday evening event, announced as ‘Living the Dream’, contained countless live bands.

On Twitter, musician Ruz, scheduled to perform at 10 p.m., had invited fans to come to the club. However, around 9.30 pm he placed: “My prayers go to the one who was injured in Ventura.”

ashley.mcbride@express-news.net

advertisement