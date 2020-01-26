Two dead after crash at Mataura

advertisement

Kavinda Herath

The crash took place on highway 1 near the town of Mataura.

Two people died after a crash on State Highway 1 near Mataura, in the Southland countryside.

advertisement

The police said they were informed about the accident with one vehicle around 5 p.m.

Two other people were injured, the police said.

Do you know more E-mail us at newstips@stuff.co.nz

A St. John spokeswoman said a helicopter was coming from Dunedin.

A quick crew and another ambulance were on the spot, she said.

Kavinda Herath

A cordon is in place after two people died in a crash in the Southland countryside.

Diversions were present and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The police unit for serious accidents has been advised.

It brings the number of traffic fatalities to four in the day, after a car accident at 2:00 p.m. near Karapiro, one person died, while a crash in Kaitaia at 6:00 p.m. killed the only occupant of a car after it left the road and hit a tree.

More to come…

advertisement