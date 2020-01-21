Two-day protest against CAA, NRC in Mysuru

advertisement

A two-day protest against the decision of the BJP government to introduce the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) began Tuesday in Meelad Bagh on Ashoka Road in the city.

Several people, especially women, showed up for the protest organized by the Save Constitution Committee to express solidarity with the demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, where a 24-hour demonstration against CAA and NRC is taking place.

The demonstration in Meelad Bagh takes place between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, according to the organizers.

In the meantime, a large number of people even gathered in the town hall in Mysuru for a protest against CAA and NRC, in addition to violence against students and the faculty of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The protest was organized by We, the Students of Mysuru, said a press statement.

