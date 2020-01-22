Two cats from the same Christchurch family shot 'close'

advertisement

Pipsy the cat recovers after being shot in the chest a short distance in Hornby in Christchurch.

Two cats from a vet nurse in Christchurch were shot last year with an air rifle.

Both shootings took place on Ruakaka St, in Hornby, causing the cats to suffer life-threatening injuries.

After the second recording on Sunday, the SPCA issued an urgent call for information.

The second cat, Pipsy, was shot in the chest. The air rifle pellet penetrated his abdomen, which probably meant that Pipsy was shot deliberately and at close range, said the vet examining the cat.

When the cat was found by her owner, a veterinary nurse, Pipsy vomited blood, blue in color, disoriented, anxious and crying in pain. It was brought to the Christchurch center of SPCA and received emergency surgery.

In his statement, the SPCA said that Pipsy’s stomach and small intestine were perforated in several places, causing droppings to spill out, and the cat’s diaphragm also had a puncture wound that made it difficult to breathe.

After the operation, the condition of Pipsy improved and it was “so far remarkably well recovered from its gruesome ordeal, but is not yet out of the woods,” according to the SPCA.

Pipsy, a Christchurch cat who was shot with an air rifle, recovering after surgery.

Shooting an animal and causing suffering was a criminal offense under the Animal Welfare Act. The SPCA did research and urged everyone with information about those responsible to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call SPCA on 03 349 7057 and ask to speak with Inspector Cairns.

Pipsy was shot in the chest, probably intentionally and up close.

A scan that shows the location of the air rifle pellet.

