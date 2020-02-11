A tiger and a tigress will be transferred from Aurangabad Zoo to Byculla Zoo in Mumbai on Tuesday, an official said. The cats couple Shakti and Karishma are currently in Siddharth Garden and Zoo, whose superintendent B.S. Naikwade told PTI.

“You will get a new home at Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (popularly known as Byculla Zoo) in Mumbai in exchange for four spotted deer,” he said.

Tiger Shakti was born in November 2016, while Tiger Karishma was born in July 2014.

“The zoos in Solapur and Mumbai searched for a pair of tigers some time ago, but the demand for the facility in the state capital was preferred,” said Naikwade.

