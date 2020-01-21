Two captains on trial for polluting UAE beaches with oil slick - News

advertisement

The leak also led to a foul odor and affected the fishing activities in these places.



Two captains have appeared at the Fujairah Misdemeanors Court on charges of pollution of the beaches of Fujairah and the city of Kalba.

The foreign captains have reportedly caused enormous oil pollution in these beaches that must be cleared up to Dh14 million.

Court reports show that the two ships collided in the waters of Fujairah in October last year, after which huge amounts of diesel ended up in the sea and spread to the beaches of Fujairah and Kalba, with a total area of ​​3 km along the coasts.

The two ships have been seized, while the captains have been referred to the court for legal action.

The defense lawyer asked the court to release her client’s ship, since the forensic report has already been submitted.

“The order for seizure has caused a great loss for my client,” she told the court, who rejected her request and confirmed the detention.

The court ordered the case to be suspended until a later date for more sessions.

