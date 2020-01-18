Two admitted to the hospital after collision with three vehicles in Co. Cork

advertisement

Two people were taken to the hospital after a collision with three vehicles in Co Cork.

Emergency services are at the site of what is described as a serious traffic accident in Co Cork on the N22 near Farran Well pub and emergency services have set up road diversions.

🚨Crews currently on a Road Traffic Collision on the N22 Farran.

Road is closed and diversions are present.

Be careful when approaching. # CorkTraffic pic.twitter.com/dMAD4DruU4

– Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) January 18, 2020

Two ambulances, ambulance engine and car with fast response were present.

The road was closed at the Bandon Bypass and motorists were encouraged to use alternative routes.

This morning there was a status yellow warning for low temperature in parts of Ireland this morning and Met Éireann confirmed that the temperature dropped in some places to -4 ° C.

