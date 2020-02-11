Messages are first reported on Twitter for all practical purposes.



Yesterday, the Dubai Press Club, in collaboration with Twitter, hosted a workshop on digital journalism that provided UAE journalists with the tools to keep up to date with media trends. This raises the question: Do we really need Twitter so that the newshounds can keep up with the media trends? Short answer: yes. Long answer: read on. I am connected to some of my journalists’ colleagues on LinkedIn, where we occasionally “like” or “share” thoughts and posts. But this commitment often remains generous or superficial. Quite a few of my former and current colleagues are also my Facebook friends, and the conversations on this platform are a bit more relaxed and friendly. But while LinkedIn is like a digital meeting room and FB is a multi-level mall, we have a special affinity for the platform of choice for breaking news: Twitter.

Messages are first reported on Twitter for all practical purposes. And I’m talking about Breaking News, not just Donald Trump Newsmaker News. The US president appears to have made the platform his preferred choice for announcing policy changes before discussing it with his core team, but that’s another story. Around the time that the worst of the 2008/09 recession was happening, newsrooms around the world began using social media. Advertising had been hit hard, and it seemed like a good idea to move storytelling to the more dynamic platform. After all, “digital” was about the money of the smart advertiser, wasn’t it? Advertising revenue rose to digital i-way, but 9 out of 10 dollars (sure, call it dirham) is spent on social media and search engines (read: Facebook and Google), with publishers only getting leftovers.

For all purposes and purposes, Twitter has not taken publishers’ lunches like everyone else. On the contrary, many journalists have suggested that stories or opinions should be broken in order to add context to their reportage. If journalists went wrong, some of the laziest among us started to search the platform not only for clues, but for the entire report itself, which makes our own efforts and our craft irrelevant. The business of forming opinions has never been journalism – and is best left to social media. Journalism has always been about revealing things that are hidden in public, uncovering truths that some don’t want to know, having meaningful discussions and, where plausible, making logical conclusions. Social media can be a convincing pioneer for this.