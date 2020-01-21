Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey only eats 7 meals a week

advertisement

Take intermittent fasting to extremes. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey It has recently become known that he eats exactly 7 meals a week – no more and no less.

In a question-and-answer video interview with Wired earlier this month, the 43-year-old tech honcho asked a question about his eating and living habits from a Twitter user who was waiting for it. The person using @PeterKimFrank in the social media app was curious to see if an article claiming Dorsey meditated in a sauna and ice bath for two hours a day, almost an hour a day, and only five meals eating per week was factual or satirical.

“Some of it is real,” Dorsey admitted. “I try to meditate for two hours every day, I definitely don’t do a sauna and ice bath every day and I eat seven meals a week.”

The Missouri-born American clarified his meal plan with a surprising degree of nonchalance, adding that he eats once a day, as opposed to the more typical three meals a day. “Dinner only,” he said.

The article cited in the question is an April 2019 CNBC article that describes almost a dozen of Dorsey’s “wellness” habits. In the story, he explained why he adheres to the rule of one weekday meal that was associated with weekend fasting at the time. The CEO found the first two weeks of eating only one meal a day were difficult, but he soon noticed positive changes.

“I feel so much more focused during the day,” he said at the time. “You have this very focused point of view regarding this trip.” He also pointed out that cutting out breakfast and lunch allowed him to focus more on my day.

He said cutting out two meals a day also meant he slept better at night. “I can go to bed in 10 minutes and actually turn it off, if not earlier. It really has changed how fast I fell asleep and even more how deep I felt when I slept. “

Although Dorsey’s response indicates that he is now eating on the weekend (phew!) When he was fasting on Saturday and Sunday, his meal plan was even sparser. “I’m going from Friday to Sunday. I’m not going to have dinner on Friday. I’m not going to have dinner or eat anything on Saturday. And the first time I’m eating is Sunday evening,” he said at the time, adding that he felt “hallucinating” for the first time when he wanted to fast for a weekend.

When the Twitter co-founder eats, he thinks it’s fairly easy and, as he said CNBC, enjoys foods like fish, steak, Brussels sprouts, dark chocolate, and occasionally a glass of red wine.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in January 2019, Dorsey revealed one of his strangest eating experiences that, surprisingly, had nothing to do with fasting. Instead, a dinner was held at the Facebook founder Mark ZuckerbergHouse. “There was a year when he only ate what he killed. He made me billy goat for dinner, ”said the entrepreneur at the time. “He killed the goat.”

