Twins, Donaldson Closes $ 92M Deal Strengthens Strong Lineup National sport

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins and third baseman Josh Donaldson signed their $ 92 million four-year deal on Wednesday.

Donaldson approved the deal last week, which includes a club option for a fifth season. The 34-year-old earns $ 21 million a season. For 2024, the twins can either keep it for $ 16 million or buy it out for $ 8 million.

The deal far exceeded the previous high dollar mark for Minnesota in the open market, a four-year deal of $ 55 million for the launch of pitcher Ervin Santana, which started in 2015. The twins gave the then catcher Joe Mauer a $ 184 million contract in 2010 for eight years, but that was an internal expansion that kicked off the following season.

Donaldson hit .259 with 33 doubles, 37 home runs, 96 runs, 94 RBIs and 100 hikes in 155 games for Atlanta in 2019. The 2015 American League MVP winner with Toronto, Donaldson, brings 219 Homer into an existing lineup from the deepest in baseball. The Twins set the record in the major league of all time in 2019 with 307 homers.

The twins also chased Donaldson for his ability to improve infield defense, which was a relative weakness last year. His arrival will bring Miguel Sanó to the first base via the diamond.

