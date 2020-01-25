Twin girls give veteran money-filled wallets back

advertisement

Encountering a wallet full of cash would create a dilemma for many people; or it must be returned to the rightful owner or it must be treated as ‘finders of the finders’. If it is a matter of morality, there is of course no dilemma, but the temptation is still there.

So when the 14-year-old twins from Detroit came across a wallet full of hundreds of dollars and brought it back to the owner, the people couldn’t be impressed by these two young ladies.

Makhia and Makyla Vincent went to school when they came across the wallet in the snow. When they looked inside, the girls discovered the usual credit cards, cash and the ID of a veteran. revealing the owner as Marc Walsh, because their grandfather is a vet, the young women knew they had no choice but to return the wallet: “I would hate it if it was my grandfather and that happened to him, so I knew that we had to return, “they explained to WJBK, a television station in Detroit, in a Little Things report.

The twins went looking for the owner’s address and went to Walsh’s house. The disabled former Marine was not at home, so the girls signaled their find on the Walsh security camera and left the wallet at his door.

Walsh’s roommate contacted him to tell him about the girls’ visit. Walsh watched the video and shrugged his wallet. The find was a great relief for him because he found it hard to find a job.

But as with most acts of kindness, there is a happy twist in the story. Thanks to the help of the TV station, the owner and the twins came in contact and Walsh came to their door with a small surprise. Impressed by the honesty of the girls, the veteran rewarded them with the money in their wallets, and proved that a little kindness really goes a long way.

