Twin Atlantic - Power - Kerrang!

You could read a lot in the title of the fifth record from Twin Atlantic. Since the GLA of 2016, the Glasgow band have said goodbye to Red Bull Records, the label that has released all four of their previous studio albums, giving them complete control over what happens next for the first time in their history. What could have been a rocky period (guitarist Barry McKenna has also withdrawn to a purely touring role) was instead seized as a shining opportunity. And after they decided to do it on their own, they began to transform the Glasgow rehearsal room they had used over the past decade into a legitimate recording room, where they started writing songs that were freed from any external expectation.

From those sessions comes Power: 10 songs that are easily the weirdest, coolest and – yes – most powerful material on which the group has stuck their name. Even from the earliest moments of opener Oh! Euphoria !, it is clear that this band has not only been revived – they have brought down everything but their sound and have started again in a clearly different area. Panting bites, throbbing synths and Sam McTrusty’s distorted falsetto vocals kick the door open for a song that is more space-age electro-rock than the usual stock-in-trade of the group. The frontman has stated that his own experiences with synesthesia – a neurological disorder where senses cross; for example, a listener can connect colors with sound – this album has influenced it, and there is an early taste of it. Everything on the album feels clear, lively and neon.

From this opening we continue to Barcelona, ​​where a sultry synthetic whirr and drum machine hang over an ominous couplet, showing the band’s ability to build up darkness and drama, before a lightning strike from a choir is unleashed. It is a song that is especially noticeable for the release of a great, cinematic vision of love at its core (“Kiss in the rain, you were my reason for living,” one of Sam’s passionate couplets goes), but it plays in in a theatrical atmosphere that is scattered over the record – always with a wink.

Power is indeed an album that covers a lot of emotional ground, which is all the more impressive in view of the short duration. From Volcano’s bass grooves to the lead-only elastic synth-pop and Novacaine album highlight, Power finds Twin Atlantic enjoying the freedom to be daring and to become the band you think they’ve wanted to be for a long time. The reward is a group of songs that feel big and important at almost every turn, and, if the album turns out not to be too many links for the fans, it points to potential exciting times for a charged and reborn band.

Judgment: 3/5

Posted on January 23, 2020, 9:00 AM

