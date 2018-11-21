advertisement

Despite all of its shortcomings – Bella’s unhealthy obsession with her controlling boyfriend, for example – “Twilight” and its sequels did have cultural implications, which we’ll look at again below. You’d better stick to tight spider monkeys!

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Before “Twilight” Stewart would probably have been recognized as the child caught in “Catch That Kid” or Jodie Foster’s diabetic daughter in “Panic Room”. Pattinson had appeared in a different franchise a few years earlier when he played in Cedric Diggory “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”, which he told Evening Standard, resulted in “letters from angry fans telling me that I couldn’t possibly play Edward because I’m Diggory. “

That changed in November 2008, a crucial month for American history. Barack Obama became the first president elected by black men, and the “Twilight” leads became KStew and RPatz. The couple’s movements have been followed for years and culminated in the now infamous scam scandal of 2012. None of the actors liked the attention for obvious reasons.

But with the heyday of “Twilight”, Stewart and Pattinson have become real indie stars. Stewart has been praised for her appearances in films such as “Personal Shopper”, “Still Alice” and “Cloud of Sils Maria”, the last of which earned her a César Award, the French equivalent of an Oscar. Pattinson has also starred in several successful projects such as “The Lost City of Z”, but has been most praised by critics (and Pete Davidson) for his transformative role in “Good Time” last year.

Anna Kendrick’s humble beginning

Fans of the film music “Camp” will tell you that Kendrick started on screen in 2003 with the dangerously ambitious Fritzi Wagner. But she became known – before officially breaking through with “Up in the Air” from 2009 – as Bella’s friend Jessica, who is as bubbly as Bella. Ty Burr of the Boston Globe recognized Kendrick as the strongest actor among Bella’s “nicely neglected” friends.

In her memoir “Scrappy Little Nobody” published two years ago, Kendrick looked back on her Twilight years. She wrote that she was “having all the fun with none of the consequences” and was probably referring to Pattinson, Stewart and co-star Taylor Lautner’s overwhelming profile.

Dialogue ridiculously quotable

To really appreciate the following gems – all selected from “Twilight” – you may want to say them. Loud.

Bella, to Edward: “You are incredibly fast. And strong. Your skin is pale white and freezing cold. Your eyes change color and sometimes you speak like from another time. You never eat or drink anything. You don’t go out in the sunlight. How old are you?”

“How long have you been 17?”

Edward, to Bella: “My family, we are different from others of our kind. We only drink animal blood, but it is your smell. For me it is like a drug. It is as if you are my personal brand for heroin.”

Bella, to Edward: “Are you going to tell me how you stopped the van?”

“Yes, um, I had an adrenaline rush. It is very common. You can google it. ‘

Edward, while sparkling in the sun, to Bella: “Fine? This is a murderer’s skin, Bella. I’m a murderer.”

Bella, pointing to a wall decoration, to Edward: “End caps?”

“Yes, private joke. We enroll a lot. “

Something to talk about at lunch

The Twilight saga turned out to be controversial at times, especially when “New Moon” appeared. After Edward has left Forks, he must take Bella to safety. OK?! – There is not much left that Bella can do heartbroken except for tribulation. Fortunately, she has Jacob Black (Lautner), a family friend, who discovers that he’s a werewolf to keep her company. “Eclipse” only exacerbates the love triangle.

Young people across the country have improved their reasoning skills by fighting for either Team Edward or Team Jacob. Who needs to write about school uniforms if you can only write a compelling essay on Bella’s five-paragraph love life?

The name Renesmee

I have never really understood the following: If you write fiction, why should you only stick to common character names?

Before we return to Twilight, I’d like to take a moment to acknowledge Big Little Lies, the book and the HBO series, for Renata Klein (Laura Dern) calling her daughter something as ridiculous as Amabella. The rigor of the name, which Renata and a quick Google search tell you, is French, and appearing in a community of Eds and Janes makes it all the more interesting. “Who bit Anna?” Just doesn’t have the same tone as the series’ unofficial slogan, “Who Bite Amabella?” (We’ll come to Ziggy another time.)

Meyer also had the right idea when he wrote “Breaking Dawn”. Bella and Edward call their vampire-human hybrid baby Renesmee (pronounced “ren-EZ-may”), which is strange, but honors their mothers, Renée and Esme.

Vampires everywhere and at all times

“Twilight” seen too often? How about “True Blood”? “The Vampire Diaries”? “The original”?

While we by no means attribute the series to the introduction of vampires in Hollywood – Dracula and Buffy would make fun of it! – It is difficult to deny the impact that popularity has had on youth-oriented programs. Bloodsuckers appeared and bloomed everywhere, even in the really bad “Twilight” parody called “Vampires Suck”.

Other supernatural beings anywhere, anytime

No need to stop at vampires. Variety noted in 2013 that “Warm Bodies”, probably remembered as “this Nicholas Hoult zombie film”, tried for “carnivores” what “The Twilight Saga” did for vampires. The Hollywood reporter referred to “The Mortal” Instruments, which was also based on a supernatural book series, as “desperate” twilight wannabe “in the same year.

Other wannabees are “Beautiful Creatures”, another YA adaptation; “The Host”, another adaptation by Stephenie Meyer; “I Am Number Four”, this film with Alex Pettyfer that you have probably forgotten; and “Red Riding Hood”, which was actually directed by Catherine Hardwicke, as well as “Twilight”.

Lining for fan fiction

The Fifty Shades franchise is carried by pretty good actors who are forced to say very bad lines. So it should come as no surprise to you that his source material, “Fifty Shades of Gray”, started out as “Twilight” fanfiction. Forbes reported last year that the E.L. James’ erotic fan fiction, dubbed “Master of the Universe” and published on Fanfiction.net in 2009, read: “Bella Swan is drafted in to interview the retired enigmatic Edward Cullen, multimillionaire CEO of his company. It is an encounter that will irrevocably change their lives and lead them into the dark areas of desire. “

James removed all references to Edward and Bella to publish their book and, according to Forbes, became “the most commercially successful fan fiction author of all time”. Wowza.

