The last thing we did together was watching the Nathan Lane / Robin Williams movie “Birdcage”, just the two of us alone in my aunt’s house. My cousin had taken his mother in so that my mother and I could spend an evening alone before flying home the next day.

Ruth Marcus and Mildred Plotkin were two of three sisters who were born in the 1920s. Eleanor Diamond, the youngest member of the triad, stayed in Michigan when her two older sisters and families moved to California in the 1960s. These two stayed within a 20-minute drive. gone the way of life together for over 70 years. With five births, one divorce, several deaths, three tie mitzvahs, one bat mitzvah, eight weddings for their children (including second marriages) and countless holidays with matzo ball soup and tasteless chicken; they supported each other in difficult times and celebrated in happy times. They could drive each other crazy in a moment and defend themselves against overwhelming adversity within seconds.

“Nobody – NOBODY – gets around with our family!” My mother often reminded me of this, usually when she felt someone was taking advantage of me. Though basically peaceful, she was a tigress when she felt her family was being abused.

Now was the time for these two sisters to go on a final trip together. Aunt Millie would be with her until the end. However, she also faced some challenges and had to build strength for the upcoming trip. My presence in the city allowed her this freedom, at least for one night.

“How are you mom?” I asked.

Sitting in the seesaw, cradling a cup of hot tea, a quilted blanket on her legs, and several ampoules of pills on the table next to her, she replied, “I’m still fine, honey. You don’t have to ask me every few minutes. I promise to tell you if I need anything, okay? “

“Sure mom. I’m sorry. I just …”

I only what? To be brutally honest, I was very concerned about the dying, and checking in with her helped me calm down. I have never been in this position before and felt miserably freed from anything that might have even approached a comfort zone.

Of course, my mother had never been in her position. Still, she accepted it with grace. As if reading my mind, she said, “You know, honey, in some ways it’s exciting. I don’t want to go. But I’m curious. It’s my last trip. Who knows what I’m going to learn?”

Break. No answer from me.

Softly, “I’m fine, Scott. I really am. Don’t worry.”

I stopped staring at my shoes and looked up. There she was and smiled through me with her trademarked piercing. I’m proud of you, even if you don’t know what to do. more concerned with me than with myself.

“Mom, can you stop staring? It makes me feel uncomfortable. “

“I just want to soak you.”

“I know. But can you soak me while we’re doing something else?”

“Of course, honey. Why don’t we make the film? “

I hit the play button and turned to the screen. My mother drilled further into my soul with her eyes.

“Aren’t you going to watch?” I asked, trying to distract her attention.

“You look. I’ll soak.”

Carl Jung said: “Life is a short break between two great mysteries.”

While the sun is shining today or the gray sky is casting damp, damp shadows, you can enjoy the fleeting time with friends and family deeply and completely. Enjoy the everyday little things that make up the passage of time. Feel the warmth of the water on your hands as you wash the dishes. Notice how wonderful stretching feels when you get off the couch for the first time. Admire this miracle of a body in which everything and everyone is who we are.

One day, each of us and everyone we have ever known or will know will return to the mystery. But until this moment becomes noticeable, take a deep breath and enjoy the expansion of your lungs. Look for excuses to compliment them. Write down the little things. Remind someone how much you love them. Hug a few moments longer. Um on the side of compassion. Find an excuse to smile.

February 5, 2020 had been twenty years since Ruth Marcus left this brief pause and called back to the mystery. Sometimes I still feel her look. It doesn’t bother me in the slightest. on the contrary, I miss it more than I can say.

About the Author: Scott “Q” Marcus is the CRP (Chief Recovering Perfectionist) of www.ThisTimeIMeanIt.com and has helped thousands of people and organizations align their intentions with their results. You can learn more about him (and contact him) at www.thistimeimeanit.com. You can make a donation to the Ruth Marcus Memorial Writing Scholarship, which is administered by the Humboldt Area Foundation at www.haffoundation.org or on phone number 707.442.2993.