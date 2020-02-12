Theoretically, Israel’s election on March 2 is no different from the previous two elections in September and April: dramatic, fateful, and too close to being scheduled. In practice, however, the election campaign is comatose, voter fatigue is widespread, and the overwhelming consensus among Israelis seems to be enough enough.

Most parties and politicians participating in the elections appear to be no less sluggish than their voters, with the exception of turbo-charged Benjamin Netanyahu. The so-called “magician” of Israeli politics is pulling rabbits out of his hat at a rapid pace, but most of them are increasingly dead when they arrive. The public and to a lesser extent the media could not be less interested.

Netanyahu’s reputation as a master magician certainly suffered a severe blow when his biggest trick, Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century”, more or less blew his face. The prime minister could have rested on his laurels, but to create excitement and offer a particularly effective solution to his right wing, he put a check on himself: he promised immediate satisfaction through rapid annexation. Much of the Israeli public was delighted that Jewish settlers and the ultra-right broke out in song and dance, but the turmoil was so loud that alarm bells rang in the White House that immediately turned the party off.

Let PR genius Netanyahu make Donald Trump appear cautious and moderate in comparison. Leave it to the irony of history that Trump, by pulling the rug out of Netanyahu’s feet, infuriated the Likud leader’s political camp and could ultimately have cost him the election.

The main reason for the Phony election campaign in 2020, however, can be summarized with the phrase “Be there, do it!” Despite Netanyahu’s allegedly pioneering charges, President Trump’s peace proposals from yesterday to today and those of the Prime Minister have been bottomless surprise bags, polls and the public indicate how the Book of Preachers stated: “What has been is what will be; What is done will be done. And there’s nothing new under the sun. ”

Despite occasional tiny deviations, all polls assume that the most likely outcome of the March 2 ballot will be the same political stalemate that has triggered three elections within a year. The politicians agree that Israel cannot and will not continue in the current state of limbo and that a new government is formed by hooks or crooks, but as the Israelis remember well, they said the same thing last time.

What the survey participants cannot see is whether their respondents express their true voting intentions or simply cast their votes back from the previous election without thinking too much about their answer. It is also unclear which side public apathy best serves, although Netanyahu’s relentless efforts to awaken his electorate seem to indicate that his rivals are benefiting the most.

Kahol Lavan’s chairman, Benny Gantz [left], and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [right] meet with President Reuven Rivlin after the September 2019 elections. Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

In fact, the only sector that is an exception to general inertia is the one that most disturbs Netanyahu: the Israeli Arabs. Their participation in the September elections was already 10 percent higher than in April and rose from 49 to 59 percent. Most experts agree that the upcoming March election may see a similar increase in Arab participation rates, a move that could not only negate Netanyahu’s desire for a 61-seat majority in the Knesset, but also hand it over to its main competitor Benny Gantz.

The dramatic increase in participation between April and September was triggered by the merging of the Arab parties under the Common List umbrella and the anger over Netanyahu’s ongoing demonization of Arab politicians, which continues unabated. If a similar rise in ballots takes place in 20 days, the main catalyst will be the same “deal of the century” that has affected Netanyahu’s relationship with his right wing.

Trump’s plan, widely portrayed as a dream for Israel and a nightmare for the Palestinians, definitely had to incense Arab voters. However, a sub-clause in Trump’s deal scared them to death and tore the previously indifferent voters out of their apathy.

The suggestion that most or all of the 300,000 Arabs living in the so-called “triangle” near the deceased Green Line could lose their Israeli citizenship and move with their country to the so-called Palestinian state, as provided for in Trump’s plan Israeli Arabs are angry and their attention is drawn in an unusual way to the upcoming ballot.

Although the plan does require the move to be mutually agreed – which is controversial in practice – the fact that it was included in Trump’s plan was considered by most Arabs to be a red line crossing, and was the originator of the plan, Netanyahu was himself, as an explanation of his future intent.

If Israeli Arabs perceive the upcoming elections as a struggle for their dignity and their lives, their turnout could increase to a level that has not been seen for over 20 years: in the 1999 elections, where the prime minister was still directly elected , it was 78.7 percent. The Arabs voted and made a significant contribution to the crucial margin of 12 percent that Ehud Barak sentenced Netanyahu to after Netanyahu’s first term. If turnout even approaches 1999 numbers, Arab turnout could exceed the Jewish quota for the first time in history, which fell to 72 percent in September.

If everything else is the same, the representation of the common list in the Knesset could jump from currently 13 to 16 or more seats, push the entire anti-Netanyahu camp beyond the 60-seat threshold and, at first glance, ensure its defeat. The problem is that the enthusiastic welcome that followed Trump’s plan by Gantz and his Kahol Lavan party – including their weak departure from the “transfer clause” – angered the Israeli Arabs and the still young collaboration between the Joint List and Kahol Lavan Brought to a standstill.

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu will make joint comments on a proposed Middle East peace plan at the White House in Washington on January 28, 2020. REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

“Smallpox on both houses”

If the Common List decides to follow Romeo’s friend Mercutio’s way by declaring “smallpox on both houses” and refusing to stand behind Gantz ‘s candidacy for the Prime Minister, we could go back to the first stage, which is Fate smiles at Netanyahu again. Assuming that Jewish election preferences do not change and the Common List is theoretically disregarded, Netanyahu will command the same majority from 55 to 53 that his right-wing bloc holds today over Kahol Lavan, Labor, Meretz, and elusive Avigdor Lieberman , If the High Court of Justice or President Reuven Rivlin does not decide that Netanyahu’s indictment will keep him from becoming prime minister, he will again be able to form a new government.

For this reason, despite the possible impact of high turnout among Israeli Arabs, no more than two to three Knesset seats created by Israeli Jews could decide the struggle. If only three Knesset seats move from right to left and the Common List is absent, Gantz can quickly form a government with Lieberman in tow, remove Netanyahu from the Prime Minister’s office, and then invite Likud or one of his satellites to join his cabinet, that they will eventually

Of course, the remote possibility that the Common List may actually violate Gantz’s proposed coalition cannot be completely ruled out, ensuring its defeat and extending the political stalemate and resulting paralysis of the government. Whatever the complaints of the Israeli Jews against their Arab compatriots, they will never forget or forgive them and their Common List if they pave the way for another appallingly protracted electoral campaign that will soon kill Israel’s policies out of boredom.