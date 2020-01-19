Twenty 2020 must-see films

advertisement

EJ Moreno on the most important films of 2020 …

With the beginning of a new decade, we are also opening a new era in film. 2020 comes with some remarkable films: like the last bond of a generation or the return of some legendary film characters. There’s something for everyone in the coming year of cinema, and here’s a collection of some of the most hyped 2020 films.

20. The new mutants

The anticipation The new mutants Film is usually pathological curiosity. After literal YEARS of delays, moving to another studio and massive re-shoots, no one knows what this film will look like. That doesn’t mean that we’re interested in insanity.

19. Last night in Soho

We don’t know much about this upcoming Edgar Wright film, but the director’s name alone is what thrills people. Expect this film, called Thriller, to be one of Wright’s most intense films.

18. In the heights

With such an impressive first trailer, In the heights must be on every radar. Based on the Broadway musical hit of the same name, Lin Manuel-Miranda works with director Jon M. Chu to bring this Latino story to life.

17. Dune

If you are a fan of the original dune There is a hype for film. If you’re a fan of director Denis Villeneuve, this is on your list. If you didn’t know about this remake of the David Lynch film, do it now.

16. 2 America are coming

Eddie Murphy’s comeback began in 2019 with Dolemite is my name Murphy promises even more fun in this long-awaited sequel to the classic of the 80s.

15. A quiet place part II

The first Quiet place Film was a shockingly big hit. John Krasinski hopes for another round of this success as he leads this sequel. Emily Blunt also returns as the main actress, trying to find other survivors and protect her newborn child.

14. Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)

birds of prey has the distinction of being the first comic book film in the new decade. The team film, led by women, has a split audience before its release, but DC films are something you cannot predict until release. At least there is more Harley this time!

13. Sonic The Hedgehog

Similar to The new mutantsMost interest in this Sonic film is curiosity. After the disastrous first design and the better accepted redesign, fans want to see what Paramount will do with the end product.

12. Ghostbusters: life after death

Somehow we get another one Ghostbusters Movie. Although this author has no personal interest, it would be absurd to ignore the enthusiasm that the first trailer sparked. Including previous characters and connections in the past helps a lot.

11. Mulan

The only traditional Disney movie on the list Mulan has a lot of pressure on the shoulders. This film is not only eagerly awaited, but is also a big deal for the representation in Hollywood. Not many films have so many eyes.

