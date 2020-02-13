Brian Donaldson

The TV historian tells us about her favorites on small screens

Lucy Worsley has been producing an addictive form of storytelling for almost a decade, with shows like Elegance and Decadence, Six Wives and The First Georgians. In her new three-part series, she will deal with the lies and deceptions that have occupied the British monarchy for several ages. In these TV questions and answers, we learn how easily she gets scared of the box and which children’s TV character was the curse of her childhood.

What is your first memory of television?

On the afternoons when we were allowed to watch TV (which was not very common due to the slightly hip values ​​of our parents), my brother and I were so excited that we sat there and just saw the test card for 20 years or so until Newsround came, followed by Blue Peter.

Which program that is no longer displayed on the screen would you like to see again?

In my early adulthood there was a program called One Foot in the Past, a kind of magazine show about what’s going on in the world of history and archeology. It was great and is very much missed by many historians my age.

You’re a prime time chat show host: what’s your ideal lineup of three guests?

I will have Henry VIII rebarbative, please, to generate controversy, the acid Jane Austen to make him the right size, and then I will have Princess Margaret, who will all sing us a jazzy number in the end.

Which sitcom did you laugh the most?

Dad’s army. Just this week I watched the episode in which Corporal Jones gets a hand grenade in his pants.

When was the last time you were afraid of watching TV?

Oh, any film with a certificate above 12 will scare me. I can’t bear the mildest horror or the slightest violence. Because of this, I couldn’t see Game of Thrones. Unfortunately, my husband tries to trick me: “That will be fine,” he says, “you will not be afraid.” And then, ten minutes later, I insist on turning it off.

What’s the best TV topic ever?

Black beauty, obvs.

In an ideal world, on which show (past or present) would you like to play a role?

Well, Daisy Goodwin, the author of the ITV series Victoria (who starred Jenna Coleman), actually promised to write me a role in the next series as American Amelia Bloomer (Bloomers for Women popularizer). So I’m counting on this special dream to come true.

What was the last show you saw?

Together with many other people, I love Line of Duty massively. I have the feeling that one day a second career will await me in the AC-12 department.

Who is your favorite character on fictional television?

I’m not sure, but I have a villain all the time. Because of my last name, the children in school called me Worzel Gummidge, what I hated, not least because I found him so scary and scary on TV.

The largest books in Royal History with Lucy Worsley begin on BBC Four, Tuesday, February 18, at 9 p.m.