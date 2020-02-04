Advertisement

LOCKE & KEY (Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill). All 10 episodes will be streamed on Netflix Canada on Friday, February 7th. Evaluation: NNNN

Each Locke & Key episode begins with lively themed music and pen and ink title treatment reminiscent of Edward Gorey’s slightly creepy illustrations. Source comic fans may wonder why Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s relentlessly gritty series suddenly feel like a lost Lemony snicket story … but stick with it. The show finds a middle ground that is quite interesting.

Advertisement

Netflix’s Locke & Key was developed by Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill for television and is surprisingly well suited as a youth-friendly Spookhouse series – exactly what you can expect from the co-makers of Lost and The Haunting Of Hill House and the network, that brought you strangers things and will do almost anything to recreate the culture-dominating impact of this show.

And while this approach could alienate hardcore fans, the spirit of Hill and Rodríguezs Locke & Key is still there: this is a story about temptation and power and how good intentions can lead to terrible results, all with some magic in it Family history is key.

Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott play the leading roles as Tyler, Kinsey and Bode Locke and have just arrived with their mother Nina (Scandals Darby Stanchfield) in their murdered father’s home in New England. Little Bode soon begins to find hidden keys near the house and discover their uncanny benefits. And not long after, he meets a woman (Laysla De Oliveira from Acquainted) who wants these keys very, very urgently. It looks like something very strange happened 30 years ago in Matheson, Massachusetts … and more is on the way.

(Yes, I know, it was the same in Stephen Kings It, in whose most recent adaptation Scott acted as the doomed Georgie Denbrough. Hill borrows a few concepts from his father’s monster opus. Another is that adults have problems have knowledge or memories of magic while only the boys can see what’s really going on, given that a key theme at Locke & Key is the distance between parents and children, it feels more sweet than opportunistic. )

Jessup and Jones get the meatiest roles, bringing the older siblings’ guilt, fear, and anger problems into their more everyday high school drama, while Stanchfield, as a grieving mother, has a lot to do to understand why her kids freak out all the time. (Sherri Saum from The Fosters and Steven Williams from Supernatural play Matheson townspeople who serve as their soundboards.)

Unusually for a Netflix series, the season is impressively fast: TV vets Michael Morris, Tim Southam, Mark Tonderai, Dawn Wilkinson and Vincenzo Natali each stage two episodes and find space to tell complete stories in each episode and at the same time the Master of the show pushing narrative forward. (The project has been in development for a decade – it started at Fox – which might explain his preference for a classic episodic structure.)

Cuse and Averill manage to hit the comics’ most important beats without having to commit to their plot, which is very nice, and although Locke & Key ends up with a blatant setup for a second season – like it does with all genre shows today Case is – it is an appealing one. Let’s see where it goes.

@normwilner

Advertisement