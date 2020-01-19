TV stars who left shows and came back: photos

advertisement

Saying goodbye is difficult – staying away is even more difficult. This is the case with many stars on television programs. Although episodic television is constantly changing in the middle of the streaming wars, this is no small obligation. Many dramas contain 24-hour episodes per season, leaving little room for other projects.

Still, many actors who decide that it’s time to put their hat on a role they’ve played for years come back later. Sometimes they don’t even wait long.

At the end of the sixth season of Chicago Fire Monica RaymundGabby Dawson portrayed announced that she would not be back in season seven and was ready to turn to new projects.

Fortunately, the fans had the opportunity to say goodbye after the showrunner Derek Haas asked her to come back. She appeared twice at the premiere of season seven.

“Last year Monica let me know that she would not come back. I was rejected,” Haas told us at the time have bigger, different ambitions. ‘Last season, and I admit it wasn’t perfect … it wasn’t what I wanted in my head, we had pretty good plans in Puerto Rico, I just thought Casey would Get them and bring them back. Whatever. I saw them a few times this summer. The first time she said, “Derek, I won’t do it.” Then I said the second time, “Monica, please. I ask for one – literally a day, an episode. Can you come back “I think she took pity on me and came back and did it.”

For others, they put the character behind them, but when a show ends, they decide to return. Steve CarrellB. decided to leave the office – and kept saying that he would not return. When the show ended in 2013, he had to laugh one last time.

Other stars who have ended TV shows to come back later are browsing the gallery below.

