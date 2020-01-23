TV Review: Star Trek: Picard reunites us with characters we love

advertisement

STAR TREK: PICARD (Michael Chabon). Thursday at 9 p.m. from January 23 on CTV Sci-Fi and simultaneously streaming on Crave. Rating: NNN

It has been 18 years since we last saw Jean-Luc Picard on the deck of a spaceship. Things are different now: he is clearly older and slightly slower. But he enjoys his golden years, maintaining his family’s vineyard with a few pointed friends and a dog named Number One.

And he still looks like Patrick Stewart, which is the most important thing. The return of the English actor to the role that made him a star and defined Star Trek for an entire generation is the real hook of Star Trek: Picard. We just want to see what the man is up to, really.

I was asked not to tell too much about the plot of this new series, which for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis in 2002 dried up the franchise in the world of The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

So let’s say it opens on Earth in 2399, a decade and a half after a catastrophic attack on Mars – which you’ve already seen when you’ve seen the short traction vignettes on Crave. (The Trek machine is very large in platform-independent stories.)

The consequences of that incident led Jean-Luc to cancel his committee and he has been living peacefully in France ever since. But the Milky Way has a way to impose people, and the arrival of a mysterious young woman (Isa Briones) who seeks protection from a team of assassins brings Jean-Luc into a new adventure.

Who’s after her? Why does she think Picard can help? And why does Jean-Luc think she will look familiar if they have never met before?

Because this show is a sequel, the answers to most of these questions lie in the past of Star Trek, which is literally dug out in this new series. Star Trek: Picard – made by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon and Kirsten Beyer – not only promises to bring back a number of characters from earlier shows, but also builds his story from old parts; only the first three episodes were made available for review, but it seems that the trajectory of the series goes somewhere where we have definitely been before.

With all due respect, I would like it to happen sooner.

Star Trek: Picard is produced by the same team that has given us the dark, often very complicated prequel series Discovery, and while that is not entirely negative – the new series of Discovery’s shares free production values ​​that look and sound great while they also Great to expand the Trek schedule with a diverse, talented cast with Alison Pill, Michelle Hurd and Santiago Cabrera – certain shortcomings have also been transferred.

If you thought Discovery wasted a lot of time, Picard will be overwritten in the same way. Peripheral characters spend scene after scene commercial exhibition that doesn’t seem very important, and individual episodes stay in place until the next major unveiling can fall.

There’s nothing as annoying here as Discovery’s endless Klingon arguments about honor and strategy (which you may never have achieved), but three episodes in Star Trek: Picard already feels like a plot of a movie that stretches out over 10 installments; it takes two and a quarter hours to get the scattered pieces of the story into place.

It is likely that the people who have waited for Picard – and Stewart – to return to their TV will not be bothered by it, just as the viewers of Discovery were so happy with a new Star Trek program that they didn’t cared that it took a year and a half to figure out what it wanted to be. I also cannot say that I was terribly sorry; it is really a pleasure to see how Stewart returns to this character and goes back into the restraint of Jean-Luc, his thoughtfulness, his bitter sense of self.

And while at the age of 79 he is better than me at the age of 51, the show does not pretend to be a credible action hero. Jean-Luc gets excited during a chase in the first episode, one of the many small ways in which the show confronts the advanced years of the character. I am curious to see how this develops over the course of the season – although the fact that the show has already got a second season seems to be a serious reflection on Jean-Luc’s death.

Of course we don’t want that. We want the further adventures of the characters we love and Picard seems determined to deliver that. It is up to us to ignore the distractions, focus on the effortless charisma and the still compelling presence of Stewart and hope that his new vessel will complete its shorter shutdown period faster than Discovery did.

