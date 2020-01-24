TV review: Shrill's second season is taking its sweet time

advertisement

SHRILL: SEASON 2 (Alexandra Rushfield). All eight episodes stream on Crave Friday (January 25). Rating: NNN

“I deserve respect. Or not, it’s not a dealbreaker, “says Annie (Aidy Bryant), mid-season of Shrill. It’s a perfect encapsulation of where the main character of the sitcom is so far in the show, loosely adjusted from the memoir of Lindy West from 2016.

The debut season started with pushover Annie who shrugged her shoulders during a parade of fatphobic abuse, and ended with her storms from her writing concert at the local alt-weekly and a cement planter through the window of her worst online troll’s (Beck Bennett) SUV.

Annie can only ride that high for a short time. During the four episodes given to Canadian critics to judge, she oscillates between brave bravado and wishy-washy attempts at self-assertion. It is a bit frustrating for viewers who are still coming down from that wild seasonal catharsis. (But again, which of us has not been a 24-year-old haphazard who tried to force his sad attempts at personal boundaries?)

At the start of the new episodes, Annie’s now unemployed friends get tired of her erratic behavior, while her mother mysteriously flew the chicken coop to Vancouver. Strangely enough, the most stable thing in her life is her thriving relationship with former hookup buddy Ryan (Luka Jones), who has tried to steer the series from thoughtless, unaware bank jockey to a chaotic dim white with an indented heart of gold à. la Todd Chavez.

Ryan’s transformation into a vaguely credible romantic foil is often genuinely tender, such as when he and Annie confess their feelings to each other at the start of the season; it is also used as a catalyst for some crazy B-plots. But his presence also creates a vague feeling of fear that hangs over the episodes like a cloud of Girl Scout Cookies. Do we really have to pretend that this guy wasn’t used to asking Annie to sneak out the back door after they made contact so his friends wouldn’t see her?

The season leans away from fatphobia-related problems and focuses more directly on Annie’s career and relationships. With moments like the transcendent episode of last season’s pool party serving as a milestone for the show, that can be a disappointment for some. But paradoxically, it also makes the moments when the size problem pops up – such as a dinner with the parents where Annie’s mother is constantly fretting about portion sizes and free bread – that stands out all the more. At this point we have seen Annie come up against her harasser, fall in love, skip the city in panic and lose her job and get back – and – spoiler warning – and her mother still banging on her about carbohydrates?

The supporting cast also plays a greater role – especially Ryan and Fran (Lolly Adefope), the best friend of Annie, whose insurmountably cool attitude is tested when faced with a big heartache.

As Annie’s boss, John Cameron Mitchell is almost a little cartoonish priggic, but his pomp is undermined in a large number of scenes in a few scenes. And as always, Ruthie (Patti Harrison) is wonderfully unbuttoned while wearing excellent outfits. A graphic number about her own birth, which she performs at a party, is a highlight. (I perhaps rewinded it about five times and possibly sang along.)

There are plot points and sturdy toggles and set pieces with legally beautiful cinematography and lighting – but none of them contribute to a sense of forward speed, as the show gradually takes its sweet time toward Annie’s future. It is endearing and pleasing to see Annie come out of her shell and be pleasurable, but with a third season of Shrill that has not yet been confirmed, I hope the show still has enough runway to get her there.

Natalia Manzocco

