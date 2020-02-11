HELLO LADY! (Morris Panych). All eight episodes will be streamed on CBC Gem on Friday (February 14th). Evaluation: NNN

Imagine the Fleabag by Phoebe Waller-Bridge getting old and upset and you will have an idea of ​​what Jayne Eastwood’s Hey Lady! From CBC Gem does.

Eastwoods Lady lives with her son. She terrorizes his house by calling a plumber to play with the water (and maybe put a pipe). She mocks her long-time daughter-in-law (Grace Lynn Kung) and tests her impatient probation officer (Raoul Bhaneja). Lady’s daughter (Christina Horne) is a lawyer who would take the chance to bring her own mother to justice, whether it be ordering more than a hundred slats she doesn’t intend to do with her best friend (Jackie ) to pay a yoga teacher or kidnap Richardson). Lady is a senior at war with what people think is senior.

Like Fleabag, Lady loves to nudge people where they feel most uncomfortable, and this leads to them making their ugly babies ridiculous and rubbing their faces in their lust. The similarities go even further. Hello lady! sometimes monkeys fleabag’s path break the fourth wall

Eastwoods Lady constantly reminds people that she is part of an inexpensive TV show. She tells them that the show can barely afford furniture, uses actors in multiple roles, and often silences characters because they can’t afford another lecture part. She also threatens her psychiatrist (an adorable Don McKellar) with an out of date cut to another scene. And it directs scenes out of scenes and tells the camera where to go, or the editor, when to fade to black.

This piece is hysterical at first, especially since the people behind the camera are in sync with Eastwood’s performance and follow her every command. The people behind the scenes include directors Adrianna Maggs, Will Bowes and Sarah Polley, and playwright Morris Panych, the Hey Lady! especially for Eastwood.

But the meta stuff is also overused. In a fairly tiny web series consisting of eight five-minute episodes, the recurring trope takes up too much oxygen and lets you wonder what else he has.

Ultimately, the show is an easy show for actors who rarely get as funny, especially for Eastwood, who makes both the low-brow and high-brow material sing.

@ JustSayRad

Radheyan Simonpillai

Radheyan Simonpillai

Read more from Radheyan Simonpillai

