BETTER CALL SAUL: SEASON 5 (Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan). Premieres Sunday (February 23) at 10 p.m. on AMC.

The fifth season of Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s remarkable predecessor of Gilligan’s sensational thriller Breaking Bad starts like all previous seasons: in a black and white flashback to an unknown day when Bob Odenkirk’s former Albuquerque Shyster now manages one Cinnabon in an Omaha shopping center under a pseudonym.

This year’s kick-off lasts approximately 12 minutes and maintains an ugly tension throughout. Something is coming for old Jimmy / Saul / Gene – and he knows it is coming. Time is running out.

Time is running out for the show too. Gould and Gilligan have stated that the next season will be the last, which means the show will finally catch up with the Breaking Bad timeline, as has been promised all along. And as soon as season five premiere of Better Call Saul returns to its “present” (which we assumed was sometime around 2004), we’re off and running.

The morally challenged Jimmy McGill has finally completed his journey to the shameless Huckster Saul Goodman – much to the disgust of his friend Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), who was horrified when he hugged the dark side at the end of season 4, if he ever really did existed. Only Saul Goodman is left, and Saul has work to do. Mostly little things – minor theft, armed robbery, possession with intent to sell, something like that.

Saul is still far from becoming the “criminal defense lawyer” of the capital, and this penultimate season these steps are planned with the same attention to detail that will become the show’s hallmark.

Based on the first four episodes, Better Call Saul didn’t suffer from being put on hold while Gilligan and his company shot last year’s Jesse Pinkman film El Camino: his thoughtful, crooked drama has lost no step and cleverly juggles along his oversized criminal case elements with the super slo-mo deterioration of Jimmy / Saul’s soul and the associated risk that exists for everyone in his orbit.

In addition to Seehorn’s compromised Kim, policeman Mike Ehrmentraut (Jonathan Banks), cartel runner Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) and sinister chicken Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) have become involved in the chaos, or they will soon be – together with a few other characters who wander back to complicate matters.

As always, the real power of this series lies in our knowledge of where everyone will go: Gould and Gilligan have made Better Call Saul a gripping meditation on character and fate, and in Odenkirk they have almost found a leading man so convincing and complex like Bryan Cranston. It’s just that he’s wearing louder shirts.

And when everything is said and done, it could be even more tragic.

