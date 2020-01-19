TV review: Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is cheerfully vulgar

advertisement

AWKWAFINA IS NORA OF QUEEN (Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto). Will be broadcast Wednesday at 10:30 PM from January 22 on Much and streamed on Thursday on much.com. Rating: NNN

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens arrives a year after the last season of Broad City premiered at Comedy Central in the US and Much in Canada, and that’s no coincidence.

The new show aims naked to fill that gap in the sitcom-loving hearts of millennial viewers and offers cheerfully vulgar shenanigans in a very specific New York setting, enhanced with a bit of sentiment. (Even the animated title sequence is similar.) Lucia Aniello, a Broad City producer, is an executive producer here and led the pilot, passing on a torch – and as this first season of 10 episodes the same absurdist highlights as the show that it really want to imitate, it starts well.

Co-created, co-written, co-produced by and starring The Farewell’s Golden Globe winner as a weaker version of herself who still lives in Flushing with her father (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn, van Orange Is The New Black), the pleasantly crazy, no-stakes show bounces alongside Awkwafina Nora as she rummages through her life, performs worthless jobs, hangs out with friends and gets distracted in the course of everyday tasks.

In one episode she sees that she is swallowing Adderall as the office manager of a real estate agent; another has her leave a day-long masturbation session to go with her grandmother on a day trip to Atlantic City; a third focuses on her quest to cash a check. You get it.

As it was clear when she hosted Saturday Night on a guest night, Awkwafina is suitable for almost any starting point, and it is nice to look through her situation one after the other; it is also interesting to see how her co-stars match her energy. The smartest idea of ​​the show is that the outspoken, uplifting Nora is just like her grandmother, who not only brings about sweet continuity within the family, but gives Awkwafina a scene partner that she can’t just let roll.

The casting is good everywhere, from Wong as Nora’s rightly grumpy father to a series of guest stars with Ming-Na Wen, Chrissie Fit, Jennifer Esposito – and somehow Simu Liu, Harry Shum Jr. and Jamie Chung in a flashback episode in China, but recorded in the exaggerated style of a Korean TV melodrama.

It makes sense at the moment, that’s really everything that counts. But it is also an indication that Nora From Queens may take more conceptual risks when it returns for a second season in 2021, and may even establish an identity that is completely separate from its sister from another municipality.

