In the latest TV ratings, CBS ‘Survivor opened its “Winners at War” season 40 with a total of 6.7 million viewers and a demo rating of 1.3, which is a decrease of around 25 percent in the demo compared to the last winter premieres, while it is at the level of its traditionally lower-rated Fall Opener (6.3 mil / 1.3) and draws a larger amount than Fox’s Masked Singer during the 8 o’clock hour (7.2 mil vs. 6.6 mil) ,

TVLine’s readers gave Survivor’s two-hour kick-off an average rating of “A”.

Criminal Minds (4 mil / 0.6) reached the second-lowest number of its farewell season with its penultimate hour.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.6 mil / 1.8) slipped two tenths in the demo and still dominated the night to this extent. LEGO Masters (3.6 mil / 1.2) fell 25 percent in week 2, but still almost hits the family high (2.7 mil / 0.7) in the Primo timeframe.

THE CW | Riverdale (680 K / 0.2) was stable.

NBC | Chicago Med (8.1 mil / 1.1) and Fire (8.2 mil / 1.1) were stable in the demo, with the latter attracting the largest audience on Wednesday. P. D. (7 mil / 1.0) dived into the demo.

ABC | Famille Moderne (3.7 mil / 0.9) and single parents (2.5 mil / 0.6) rose, Schooled (2.9 mil / 0.7) and Stumptown (2.4 mil / 0.4) were stable, and The Goldbergs (3.9 mil / 0.8)) dipped.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

