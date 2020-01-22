advertisement

Arrow’s spin-off pilot, which was deployed on Tuesday evening, recorded a total of 921,000 viewers – a season high with the exception of the crossover episode – and a rating of 0.3, which held up in the demo compared to the autumn finale. The TVLine readers gave the penultimate episode of the series an average rating of “B”. 65 percent said they “absolutely” wanted to see Green Arrow and the Canary Islands.

Legends of Tomorrow continued the CW night and opened the fifth season with 721,000 and 0.2 (TVLine reader grade “A-“), whereby both the average of the fourth season (950,000 / 0.3) and the finale (1 , 05 million / 0.3) series lows were reached.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The resident (4 mil / 0.7) and 24 hours to hell and back (2.1 mil / 0.6) were both stable.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (4.7 mil / 1.0) was stable, while This Is Us (6.5 mil / 1.4) and New Amsterdam (4.7 mil / 0.7) both collapsed and the former audience looked at a new low.

ABC | The conners (5.4 mil / 1.0) returned a tick after a six-week break, although Bless This Mess (3.3 mil / 0.6) remained constant. Mixed Ish (2.4 mil / 0.5) slid two tenths while Black Ish (2.2 mil / 0.5) and Emergence (2 mil / 0.3) remained constant.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

