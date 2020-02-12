In the latest TV ratings, The Conners’ live episode on Tuesday evening had a total of 6.3 million viewers and a demo rating of 1.1, which is an increase of 19 and 22 percent over the previous episode and the largest audience of the season represents. TVLine readers gave the episode an average rating of “B-“.

Bless This Mess (3.6 mil / 0.7), Mixed-Ish (2.6 mil / 0.6) and Black-Ish (2.5 mil / 0.6) rose while For Lifes’ series debut (3, 2 mil / 0.7) increase) gave the ABC Death Slot the best numbers since November 5th.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The flash (1.14 mil / 0.3, read review) fell to serial lows in both measurements. Legends of Tomorrow (746K / 0.2) dropped some eyeballs while the demo was stable.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (4.5 mil / 0.9) and New Amsterdam (4.5 mil / 0.6) both fell, the latter matching the series’ lows. This is constant (6.4 mil / 1.4, read review).

FOX | 24 hours to hell and back (2 mil / 0.6) decreased compared to the week before the SOTU episode.

CBS | NCIS (11.7 mil / 1.0), FBI (8.9 mil / 0.8) and FBI: Most Wanted (6.1 mil / 0.6) all ranked tenth in the demo, with the latter one Seasonal low reached.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

Would you like to see one of the shows above? Send an email to [email protected] and your question can be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.