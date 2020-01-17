advertisement

Perfect Harmony sings a sad song after she slipped to series lows with her penultimate episode.

NBC’s Freshman comedy only attracted 1.3 million viewers this Thursday, and a demo rating of 0.3. In fact, every NBC Thursday sitcom showed up this week, with the Superstore (2.7 million / 0.6 million / 0.6 million) reaching its season low in the demo, The Good Place (1.9 million . / 0.5 million / 0.5 million) season lows and Will & Grace (2.1 million / 0.4 million / 0.4 million) it is seasonally low.

The SVU (3.6 mil / 0.6) was down a tenth at the end of NBC’s night.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.6 mil / 0.8, 4.9 mil / 0.8) was stable with his last double pump of the season (outmatched debuts next week). However, the MP (3.6 mil / 0.6) dived in for a second week in a row.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.8 mil / 1.0), The Unicorn (5.7 mil / 0.6) and Carol’s second act (5 mil / 0.6) were all stable, Mom (6.3 mil / 0, 7) fell and Evil (3.3 mil / 0.5) rose.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.15 mil / 0.3) steadily returned. Legacies (723K / 0.2) attracted the second smallest audience ever while maintaining its demo low.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

