In the latest TV ratings, the ABC broadcast of the 2020 Oscars averaged 23.6 million viewers and a demo rating of 5.3 (per Fast Nationals).

Apart from seismic losses at the Nielsen final, this year’s Oscar awards reached new lows in both points and lagged behind the previous “record holder” – the 2018 Oscars moderated by Jimmy Kimmel.

Among the performances of the evening, Janelle Monáe’s opening number received an average TVLine reader rating of “B +”. Idina Menzel & Co. received an “A”. This is Us’. Chrissy Metz received an “A-“. and Billie Eilish’s “In Memoriam” song scored a “B +”. The non-moderators Steve Martin and Chris Rocks opening mono blog received an average reader rating of “B +”.

The Oscar audience of the past 10 years follows:

2019: 29.6 million total viewers (no host)

2018: 26.5 million (host Jimmy Kimmel)

2017: 32.9 million (host Jimmy Kimmel)

2016: 34.3 million (moderator Chris Rock)

2015: 37.3 million (host Neil Patrick Harris)

2014: 43.7 million (host Ellen DeGeneres)

2013: 40.3 million (host Seth MacFarlane)

2012: 39.3 million (host Billy Crystal)

2011: 37.9 million (hosts Anne Hathaway / James Franco, ugh)

2010: 41.3 million (hosts Steve Martin / Alec Baldwin)

Of the many reps aired against the Oscars, CBS ‘FBI delivered the largest audience (4.1 million viewers in total) while at the same time ending up in a six-way tie for the top demo rating (0.4).

