advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show this week saw a total of 2.5 million viewers and a demo rating of 0.7, which was lower every beat, but led the night in the demo.

CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 replay delivered the largest audience with 5.3 million viewers on Friday.

advertisement

Elsewhere….

ABC | American Housewife (3.4 mil / 0.6 mil) and Fresh Off the Boat (2.4 mil / 0.5 mil) each ticked the box in the demo.

THE CW | Both Charmed (610K / 0.2) and Dynasty (350K / 0.1) remained stable in the demo, with the latter improving over last week’s low audience.

NBC | The US figure skating coverage was 2.4 mil and 0.3 mil.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

Would you like to see one of the shows above? Send an email to InsideLine@tvline.com and your question can be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.

<br />

x

advertisement