The CW’s Riverdale returned from its six-week break to 824,000 viewers – the season’s third largest audience – and a rating of 0.2 that remained constant in the demo. Nancy Drew got off with her smallest audience yet (553,000 viewers) when she clung to a demo rating of 0.1.

Elsewhere on Wednesday….

NBC | Chicago Med (8.4 mil / 1.1), Fire (8.1 mil / 1.1) and P.D. (6.9 mil / 1.0) each a tenth in the demo, although the first two in both bars still led the night.

CBS | Undercover Boss (4.4 mil / 0.7) and Criminal Minds (4.5 mil / 0.7) were stable, while SWAT (3.4 mil / 0.5) fell.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.1 mil / 0.8) and Schooled (3 mil / 0.7) rose, Modern Family (3.5 mil / – 8) fell to new lows in the series and single parents (2.5 mil / 0 , 6) and Stumptown (2.4 mil / 0.4) were stable.

FOX | Repetitions of 9-1-1: The first two hours of Lone Star averaged 2 million and 0.4 million.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives.

