ABCs Station 19 opened the third season on Thursday evening with a total of 7 million viewers – the largest audience of all time – and a demo rating of 1.2, which was above the average for the second year (5.3 mil / 1.0) while it was just below the average of Grey’s Anatomys fall demo in the guide slot (1.3).

In later time frames and after a nine-week break, Grey’s Anatomy (6.7 million / 1.4 million) and A Million Little Things (4.2 million / 0.8 million) were at the level of their autumn finals. In addition, gray improved in the hammock area compared to the average of Million Things (4.5 mil / 0.8), while AMLT improved compared to the average of HTGAWM (2.3 mil / 0.5).

In total, #TGIT was 40 and 22 percent above the average of the autumn cast.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Supernatural (1.02 mil / 0.2) lows in the season hit and bound (series?), While legacies (720K / 0.2) remained constant.

FOX | Last Man Standing (4.5 mil / 0.8) remained stable, while Outmatched’s series premiere remained 3.2 mil / 0.7 (improvement in YOY window by a tenth). With a slightly softer start, Deputy (3.2 mil0.5) dived in for a third week in a row.

NBC | Superstore (2.7 mil / 0.7), The Good Place (2.1 mil / 0.6) and Will & Grace (2.3 mil / 0.5) all rose a tenth, while Perfect Harmony (1 , 4 mil / 0.3) with its final lay flat.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

