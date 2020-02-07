Tommy from CBS debuted on Thursday evening with a demo rating of 0.4 – which matches the season low of its predecessor Evil – and gave the time slot the largest audience of the season with 4.8 million viewers.

On the sitcom front, Young Sheldon (9 mil / 1.0) and Mom (6.3 mil / 0.7) remained constant, The Unicorn (6.2 mil / 0.7) ticked and Carol’s Second Act (4, 8 mil / 0.5) decreased.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | Katy Keenes debut numbers (661K / 0.2, average TVLine reader grade “B”) corresponded more to the newest than the time window predecessor Supernaturals (1.14 mil / 0.3)). Legacies (620K / 0.2) dropped to hit and hit the low of the series.

FOX | Last Man Standing (4 mil / 0.8) recovered from last week’s lows, while Outmatched (2.7 mil / 0.6) and Deputy (3.5 mil / 0.6) remained stable.

ABC | Station 19 (5.9 mil / 0.9) fell, Grey’s Anatomy (5.5 mil / 1.1) remained stable and Million Little Things (3.8 mil / 0.7) rose.

NBC | Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s kick-off (2.7 mil / 0.7) was at the previous year’s level, but the second half hour fell to 2 mil / 0.5 (both episodes achieved a reader grade of “A”). Based on Will & Grace (2.3 million / 0.5 million), Indebted made its debut with 2.1 million and 0.4 million. The SVU (3.2 mil / 0.6) was stable.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

Would you like to see one of the shows above? Send an email to [email protected] and your question can be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.