SIMILAR POSTS

In Thursday’s latest TV ratings, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy had a total of 5.6 million viewers and a rating of 1.0, a tenth of the demo, to mark a new series low. Station 19 (6 mil / 0.9) was stable while Million Little Things (3.7 mil / 0.6) hit series lows.

Elsewhere on Thursday….

THE CW | Katy Keene (557K / 0.1) declined in week 2, while Legacies (6223K / 0.2) remained stable.

FOX | Last Man Standing (3.7 mil / 0.6) fell to resuscitation lows, Outmatched (2.2 mil / 0.5) recorded the lowest so far, and Deputy (3.4 mil / 0.5) fell a tenth.

CBS | Young Sheldon (8.8 mil / 1.0) and Week 2 from Tommy (4.4 mil / 0.4) were stable, while The Unicorn (6 mil / 0.8), Mom (6.3 mil / 0 , 8) and Carol’s second act (4.9 mil / 0.6) were all ticked off.

NBC | The newly renewed Superstore (2.3 mil / 0.6) and Will & Grace (2 mil / 0.4) each attracted the smallest audience ever and at the same time achieved the lowest values ​​ever. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (1.8 mil / 0.5) and Indebted (1.5 mil / 0.3) both appeared in the demo, while SVU (3.3 mil / 0.7) gained.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily ratings column do not reflect the overall performance of a show as delayed playback increases across DVR and streaming platforms. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

Do you want to take a look at one of the shows above? Send an email to [email protected] and your question can be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.