Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star premiere on Sunday evening had 11.5 million viewers and a demo rating of 3.2 (per Nielsen final) that resulted from the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the packers. This is a significant increase from what Fox ‘The Resident did two years ago in the same subdued time window to (8.7 million / 2.6 million / 2.6 million / 6.1 million / 6.1 Million / 6.1 million / 6.1 million) debuted.

(Magnum PI reached 8.8 and 2.4 million for the complainants there a year ago, which is due to CBS’s AFC Championship game coverage, while CBS Hunted – reminds me? Because I certainly don’t know! – Reached 11.9 million / 4.1 in 2017.)

TVLine readers gave 9-1-1: Lone Star, who baptizes his regular time slot at 8 / 7c this evening, an average grade of “B”.

Elsewhere on Sunday, for quick nationals:

THE CW | Batwoman (777K / 0.2, average TVLine reader grade “A-“) recorded a decrease of 22 and 33 percent after the autumn finals, marking series lows. Supergirl (830K / 0.2, reader class “B”) dropped some eyeballs while holding out in the demo.

ABC | AFV (3.9 mil / 0.5) and Kids Saynedest Things (2.8 mil / 0.4) declined, while Shark Tank (2.7 mil / 0.5) remained constant.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives.

