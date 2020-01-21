advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Fox ‘9-1-1: Lone Star made its time slot debut on Monday with 5.8 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, well below the original 9-1-1 average (6.7 mil / 1.4) and a franchise low marked in the demo. Compared to the inflated game numbers after the NFC championship on Sunday, the offshoot decreased by 50 and 72 percent. For comparison: The Resident fell 56 and 61 percent with its own debut on Monday two years ago.

After Lone Star Episode 2 (rated “B +” by TVLine readers), Prodigal Son (3.1 mil / 0.7, TVLine reader grade “A”) returned steadily.

advertisement

Elsewhere….

ABC | The Bachelor (6.2 mil / 1.9) increased by 15 or 19 percent from week to week and dominated Monday in the demo. The good doctor (5.4 mil / 0.9) has checked.

THE CW | All American (683K / 0.2) returned steadily, while Black Lightinng (549K / 0.2) slipped to the second smallest audience of all time and one in the demo of the previous episode (which aired after Batwoman’s “Crisis” entry) Tenth lost.

NBC | AGT: Champions (7 mil / 1.1) rose while Manifest (3.7 mil / 0.7) stabilized in week 3 of its second season.

CBS | The neighborhood (6.8 mil / 0.8) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.4 mil / 0.7) fell, Bull (6 mil / 0.6) remained stable and All Rise (5.8 mil / 0, 6) rose.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

Would you like to see one of the shows above? Send an email to InsideLine@tvline.com and your question can be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.

advertisement