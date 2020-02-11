In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s All American delivered a total of 812,000 viewers and a demo rating of 0.3, which was the best premiere since the season in both respects. This resulted in a dynamite episode of Black Lightning (653K / 0.2, TVLine reader class “A”), which dropped some eyeballs and lay flat in the demo.

Elsewhere….

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.7 mil / 1.0) lost 11 and 23 percent of the Super Bowl afterglow last Monday, while Prodigal Son (3.1 mil / 0.7) lost a tenth.

ABC | The bachelor recorded 6.4 million viewers and a demo rating of 1.8, an increase of 12 percent and two tenths compared to last week, and dominated the night in the demo. As a result, The Good Doctor (5.6 mil / 0.9) is ahead in the demo

NBC | AGT Champions (7.2 miles / 1.0) and Manifest (3.7 mil / 0.6) each achieved a tenth of the demo, although the first one had the largest audience on Monday.

CBS | The neighborhood (6.4 mil / 0.9) and bull (6.3 mil / 0.7) rose, All Rise (5.6 mil / 0.7) matched its high in the demo and Bob Hearts Abishola ( 6 mil / 0.7) remained constant.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

Would you like to see one of the shows above? Send an email to [email protected] and your question can be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.