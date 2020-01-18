advertisement

The (already renewed) Charmed of the CW continued the second season on Friday evening with a total of 676,000 viewers and a demo rating of 0.2 and remained constant compared to the autumn finale. (The already renewed) Dynasty has now returned to its smallest audience ever (349,000, at least a statistical draw) while clinging to its 0.1 demo rating.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.6 mil / 0.8) was stable and dominated the night in the demo.

NBC | Lincoln Rhyme, collector of Bones: The Musical: New York (3.8 mil / 0.4), lost 14 and 33 percent from its premiere, even with CBS in repeat mode, and achieved the lowest rating that the predecessor of the The window Blacklist.

ABC | American Housewife (3.4 mil / 0.5) and Fresh Off the Boat (2.4 mil / 0.4) returned steadily.

CBS | A repeat of Blue Bloods reached the largest audience with 5.6 million viewers on Friday.

