SIMILAR POSTS

In the latest TV ratings, CBS MacGyver opened the fourth season on Friday evening with a total of 6 million viewers and a demo rating of 0.7 against the premiere of the third season in the audience.

Hawaii Five-0 (6.6 mil / 0.7) threw a few eyeballs out of this situation (and returned to its usual time window) while holding out in the demo.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.55 mil / 0.8) has risen and led the entire Friday entertainment program in the demo.

ABC | The coverage of democratic debates averaged 6.9 million and 1.1 million, respectively, which means that both measures exceeded Friday.

THE CW | Charmed (596K / 0.2) and Dynasty (326K / 0.1) each dropped a few eyeballs while they were in the demo, the latter considering a new target group low.

NBC | Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector: The Musical: The series (3.6 mil / 0.4) was clicked on by the viewers while the demo was running constantly.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily rating column do not reflect the overall performance of a program as the delayed playback on DVR and streaming platforms increases. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

Would you like to see one of the shows above? Send an email to [email protected] and your question can be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.