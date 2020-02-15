SIMILAR POSTS

CBS ‘Blue Bloods returned from a week-long break to 7.5 million viewers – the largest audience on Friday – and a rating of 0.7, a tenth more, in a four-way tie for the nightly demo win land.

MacGyver (5.8 mil / 0.7) and Hawaii Five-0 (6.9 mil / 0.7) were both stable.

Elsewhere….

NBC | LR: H4TBC (3.4 mil / 0.4) was stable for the third week in a row in the demo. Dateline had the largest Friday audience (4.2 million) since December 2018.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.5 mil / 0.7) lost a tenth in the demo.

THE CW | FWIW, repeats by Penn & Teller (940K / 0.2) and Whose Line (630K / 0.2) showed a general improvement over the new episodes of Charmed (570K / 02) and Dynasty (310K / 0.2) in the last week.

ABC | Charlie Brown’s Valentine’s Day specials averaged 2.7 mil / 0.5 – the same level as the latest housewife / fresh off the boat average.

The Live + Same Day numbers shown in our daily ratings column do not reflect the overall performance of a show as delayed playback increases across DVR and streaming platforms. These Live + Same Day numbers are used instead to illustrate trends or high / low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball can stick to certain skin types.

Do you want to take a look at one of the shows above? Send an email to [email protected] and your question can be answered through Matt’s Inside Line.

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="364" src="https://www.pluto.tv/tv/gravitas-movies?type=embed&utm_source=pmc&utm_medium=embed&utm_campaign=tv_line&utm_term=pub_embed&utm_content=pub_channels&mute=true" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript><br />

x