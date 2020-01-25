https://www.chron.com/news/article/TV-radio-listings-Jan-25-15002860.php
updated
3:00 am CST, Saturday, January 25, 2020
-
TV radio lists: January 25
Television
Col. Basketball
Army with Navy (w)
CBSSN
10 a.m.
Col. Basketball
Pittsburgh in Syracuse
ACC
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Nebraska in Wisconsin (w)
Big Ten
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Missouri in West Virginia
ESPN
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Miami in North Carolina
ESPN2
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Iowa St. in Auburn
ESPNU
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Illinois in Michigan
FS1
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Va. Commonwealth in La Salle
NBCSN
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Villanova in Providence
CBS
afternoon
Col. Basketball
Army with navy
CBSSN
12.30 a.m.
Col. Basketball
Nebraska at Rutgers
Big Ten
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
LSU in Texas
ESPN
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Mississippi St. in Oklahoma
ESPN2
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Virginia Tech at Boston College
ESPNU
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
St. John’s in DePaul
FS1
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Clemson in Louisville
FSSW
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Texas in Oklahoma St. (w)
FSSW +
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
SMU at Memphis
CBSSN
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Tennessee in Kansas
ESPN
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
TCU in Arkansas
ESPN2
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M
ESPNU
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
N. Carolina St. at Georgia Tech
FSSW
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Southern Cal in Oregon St.
Pac-12
16.00 hours
Col. Basketball
Mississippi in Georgia
SEC
4:30 in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
George Mason in Davidson
CBSSN
5 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Kentucky at Texas Tech
ESPN
5 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Kansas St. in Alabama
ESPN2
5 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Tulane in East Carolina
ESPNU
5 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Washington St. in Utah
Pac-12
6 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Notre Dame in Florida St.
ACC
19:00
Col. Basketball
New Mexico in Nevada
CBSSN
19:00
Col. Basketball
Central Florida on Wichita St.
ESPNU
19:00
Col. Basketball
Vanderbilt in South Carolina
SEC
19:00
Col. Basketball
Baylor in Florida
ESPN
7:15 pm
Col. Basketball
Washington in Colorado
FS1
8 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Arizona in Arizona St.
Pac-12
8:30 in the evening.
Col. Basketball
Pacific in Gonzaga
ATTSW
9 o’clock in the evening.
Col. Basketball
Washington St. in Colorado
ESPNU
9 o’clock in the evening.
Col. Gymnastics
Iowa at Penn St. (w)
Big Ten
3 p.m.
Col. hockey
Penn St. in Michigan St.
Big Ten
5 p.m.
Col. hockey
Ohio St. in Minnesota
Big Ten
7:30 pm
Figure skating
American championships
NBC
1:30 pm
NBCSN
19:00
golf
Farm insurance open
golf
afternoon
NBC
14.00 hours
golf
Gainbridge LPGA
golf
14.00 hours
golf
Dubai Desert Classic
golf
2:30 a.m.
Motor sports
The Rolex 24
NBC
12.30 a.m.
NBCSN
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Pro basketball
L.A. Lakers in Philadelphia
ABC
7:30 pm
Pro hockey
NHL All-Star Game
NBC
7:30 pm
Rodeo
Wrangler Long live Cowboys Classic
CBS
9 o’clock in the evening.
Rugby
Bristol in Gloucester
NBCSN
9 o’clock
Football
RB Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt
FS1
8:30 AM.
Football
FSV Mainz on Borussia Mönchengladbach
FS2
8:30 AM.
Football
Schalke in Bayern Munich
FS2
half past eleven.
Tennis
Australian Open
Tennis
6 p.m.
ESPN2
8 p.m.
ESPN2
2 hours of sunshine.
Track & field
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
NBCSN
5 p.m.
Radio
Col. Basketball
Villanova in Providence
650 AM
afternoon
Col. Basketball
LSU in Texas
790 hours
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M
97.5 FM
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Kentucky at Texas Tech
610 o’clock
5 p.m.