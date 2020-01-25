List of TV radio: January 9 - Houston Chronicle
3:00 am CST, Saturday, January 25, 2020

TV radio lists: January 25

Television

Col. Basketball

Army with Navy (w)

CBSSN

10 a.m.

Col. Basketball

Pittsburgh in Syracuse

ACC

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Nebraska in Wisconsin (w)

Big Ten

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Missouri in West Virginia

ESPN

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Miami in North Carolina

ESPN2

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Iowa St. in Auburn

ESPNU

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Illinois in Michigan

FS1

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Va. Commonwealth in La Salle

NBCSN

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Villanova in Providence

CBS

afternoon

Col. Basketball

Army with navy

CBSSN

12.30 a.m.

Col. Basketball

Nebraska at Rutgers

Big Ten

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

LSU in Texas

ESPN

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Mississippi St. in Oklahoma

ESPN2

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Virginia Tech at Boston College

ESPNU

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

St. John’s in DePaul

FS1

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Clemson in Louisville

FSSW

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Texas in Oklahoma St. (w)

FSSW +

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

SMU at Memphis

CBSSN

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Tennessee in Kansas

ESPN

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

TCU in Arkansas

ESPN2

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M

ESPNU

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

N. Carolina St. at Georgia Tech

FSSW

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Southern Cal in Oregon St.

Pac-12

16.00 hours

Col. Basketball

Mississippi in Georgia

SEC

4:30 in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

George Mason in Davidson

CBSSN

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Kentucky at Texas Tech

ESPN

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Kansas St. in Alabama

ESPN2

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Tulane in East Carolina

ESPNU

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Washington St. in Utah

Pac-12

6 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Notre Dame in Florida St.

ACC

19:00

Col. Basketball

New Mexico in Nevada

CBSSN

19:00

Col. Basketball

Central Florida on Wichita St.

ESPNU

19:00

Col. Basketball

Vanderbilt in South Carolina

SEC

19:00

Col. Basketball

Baylor in Florida

ESPN

7:15 pm

Col. Basketball

Washington in Colorado

FS1

8 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Arizona in Arizona St.

Pac-12

8:30 in the evening.

Col. Basketball

Pacific in Gonzaga

ATTSW

9 o’clock in the evening.

Col. Basketball

Washington St. in Colorado

ESPNU

9 o’clock in the evening.

Col. Gymnastics

Iowa at Penn St. (w)

Big Ten

3 p.m.

Col. hockey

Penn St. in Michigan St.

Big Ten

5 p.m.

Col. hockey

Ohio St. in Minnesota

Big Ten

7:30 pm

Figure skating

American championships

NBC

1:30 pm

NBCSN

19:00

golf

Farm insurance open

golf

afternoon

NBC

14.00 hours

golf

Gainbridge LPGA

golf

14.00 hours

golf

Dubai Desert Classic

golf

2:30 a.m.

Motor sports

The Rolex 24

NBC

12.30 a.m.

NBCSN

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Pro basketball

L.A. Lakers in Philadelphia

ABC

7:30 pm

Pro hockey

NHL All-Star Game

NBC

7:30 pm

Rodeo

Wrangler Long live Cowboys Classic

CBS

9 o’clock in the evening.

Rugby

Bristol in Gloucester

NBCSN

9 o’clock

Football

RB Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt

FS1

8:30 AM.

Football

FSV Mainz on Borussia Mönchengladbach

FS2

8:30 AM.

Football

Schalke in Bayern Munich

FS2

half past eleven.

Tennis

Australian Open

Tennis

6 p.m.

ESPN2

8 p.m.

ESPN2

2 hours of sunshine.

Track & field

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

NBCSN

5 p.m.

Radio

Col. Basketball

Villanova in Providence

650 AM

afternoon

Col. Basketball

LSU in Texas

790 hours

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Oklahoma St. at Texas A&M

97.5 FM

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Kentucky at Texas Tech

610 o’clock

5 p.m.

