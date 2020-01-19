TV radio lists: January 19

FOR SALIFE – The ON-AIR board is illuminated during the Super Soul Saturday radio show on Saturday 27 February 2009 in the KRTU studio on the Trinity University campus. (PHOTO BY EDWARD A. ORNELAS/eaornelas@express-news.net)

FOR SALIFE – The ON-AIR board is illuminated during the Super Soul Saturday radio show on Saturday 27 February 2009 in the KRTU studio on the Trinity University campus. (PHOTO BY EDWARD A. ORNELAS/eaornelas@express-news.net)

Photo: EDWARD A. ORNELAS, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS NEWS