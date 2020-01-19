TV Radio Lists: January 18 - Houston Chronicle
3:00 am CST, Sunday, January 19, 2020

  • FOR SALIFE – The ON-AIR board is illuminated during the Super Soul Saturday radio show on Saturday 27 February 2009 in the KRTU studio on the Trinity University campus. (PHOTO BY EDWARD A. ORNELAS/eaornelas@express-news.net)

TV radio lists: January 19

Television

Bowling

Hall of fame Classic

FS1

afternoon

Col. Basketball

Davidson in Fordham

CBSSN

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Duke at Clemson (w)

ESPNU

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Syracuse in Pittsburgh (w)

FSSW

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Miami in Notre Dame (w)

ACC

afternoon

Col. Basketball

Louisville at N. Carolina (w)

ESPN2

afternoon

Col. Basketball

Saint Louis in Dayton (w)

CBSSN

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Auburn in Georgia (w)

ESPNU

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Wake Forest at N. Carolina St. (w)

FSSW +

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Kentucky on LSU (w)

SEC

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Virginia Tech in Virginia (w)

ACC

14.00 hours

Col. Basketball

Minnesota in Illinois (w)

Big Ten

14.00 hours

Col. Basketball

C. Florida on S. Florida (w)

ESPN2

14.00 hours

Col. Basketball

St. Bonaventure in La Salle (w)

NBCSN

14.00 hours

Col. Basketball

Stanford in Oregon St. (w)

Pac-12

14.00 hours

Col. Basketball

Fordham at George Mason (w)

CBSSN

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Loyola-Chicago on Illinois St.

ESPNU

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

TCU at Oklahoma (w)

FSSW

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Florida in Texas A&M (w)

SEC

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Michigan in Nebraska (w)

Big Ten

16.00 hours

Col. Basketball

California in Oregon (w)

Pac-12

16.00 hours

Col. Basketball

Boston College in Wake Forest

ACC

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

E. Carolina in Cincinnati

ESPNU

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Arkansas in Vanderbilt (w)

SEC

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

California at UCLA

ESPNU

19:00

Col. Gymnastics

Stanford in California (w)

Pac-12

6 p.m.

Colonial wrestling

W. Virginia in Oklahoma

FSSW

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Colonial wrestling

Maryland on Michigan St. (w)

Big Ten

14.00 hours

Colonial wrestling

Rutgers at Penn St.

ESPN2

16.00 hours

golf

LPGA Tournament of Champions

golf

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

NBC

14.00 hours

golf

The American Express

golf

14.00 hours

HS basketball

IMG Academy (Fla.) Vs. Monteverde (Fla.)

ESPN

6.30 p.m.

Pro soccer

Tennessee in Kansas City

CBS

14.00 hours

Pro soccer

Green Bay in San Francisco

Fox

5:40 p.m.

Pro hockey

Boston in Pittsburgh

NBC

half past eleven.

Pro hockey

Winnipeg in Chicago

NHL

6 p.m.

Pro hockey

Dallas in Minnesota

FSSW

8 p.m.

Run

Chevron Houston Marathon

KTRK

6 hours

Football

Udinese at AC Milan

ESPN2

5:30 a.m.

Football

Leicester City in Burnley

NBCSN

8 o’clock in the morning.

Football

Bayern Munich in Hertha Berlin

FS1

8:30 AM.

Football

Manchester United in Liverpool

NBCSN

half past eleven.

Football

Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn

FS2

afternoon

Football

León in Santos Laguna

FS2

6.30 p.m.

Tennis

Australian Open

ESPN2

6 p.m.

2 AM Mon.

Radio

Pro soccer

Tennessee in Kansas City

610 o’clock

14.00 hours

Pro soccer

Green Bay in San Francisco

610 o’clock

5:40 p.m.

