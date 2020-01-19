https://www.chron.com/news/article/TV-radio-listings-Jan-19-14986549.php
Photo: EDWARD A. ORNELAS, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS NEWS
Photo: EDWARD A. ORNELAS, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS NEWS
TV radio lists: January 19
Television
Bowling
Hall of fame Classic
FS1
afternoon
Col. Basketball
Davidson in Fordham
CBSSN
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Duke at Clemson (w)
ESPNU
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Syracuse in Pittsburgh (w)
FSSW
11 hours
Col. Basketball
Miami in Notre Dame (w)
ACC
afternoon
Col. Basketball
Louisville at N. Carolina (w)
ESPN2
afternoon
Col. Basketball
Saint Louis in Dayton (w)
CBSSN
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Auburn in Georgia (w)
ESPNU
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Wake Forest at N. Carolina St. (w)
FSSW +
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Kentucky on LSU (w)
SEC
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Col. Basketball
Virginia Tech in Virginia (w)
ACC
14.00 hours
Col. Basketball
Minnesota in Illinois (w)
Big Ten
14.00 hours
Col. Basketball
C. Florida on S. Florida (w)
ESPN2
14.00 hours
Col. Basketball
St. Bonaventure in La Salle (w)
NBCSN
14.00 hours
Col. Basketball
Stanford in Oregon St. (w)
Pac-12
14.00 hours
Col. Basketball
Fordham at George Mason (w)
CBSSN
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Loyola-Chicago on Illinois St.
ESPNU
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
TCU at Oklahoma (w)
FSSW
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Florida in Texas A&M (w)
SEC
3 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Michigan in Nebraska (w)
Big Ten
16.00 hours
Col. Basketball
California in Oregon (w)
Pac-12
16.00 hours
Col. Basketball
Boston College in Wake Forest
ACC
5 p.m.
Col. Basketball
E. Carolina in Cincinnati
ESPNU
5 p.m.
Col. Basketball
Arkansas in Vanderbilt (w)
SEC
5 p.m.
Col. Basketball
California at UCLA
ESPNU
19:00
Col. Gymnastics
Stanford in California (w)
Pac-12
6 p.m.
Colonial wrestling
W. Virginia in Oklahoma
FSSW
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
Colonial wrestling
Maryland on Michigan St. (w)
Big Ten
14.00 hours
Colonial wrestling
Rutgers at Penn St.
ESPN2
16.00 hours
golf
LPGA Tournament of Champions
golf
1 o’clock in the afternoon.
NBC
14.00 hours
golf
The American Express
golf
14.00 hours
HS basketball
IMG Academy (Fla.) Vs. Monteverde (Fla.)
ESPN
6.30 p.m.
Pro soccer
Tennessee in Kansas City
CBS
14.00 hours
Pro soccer
Green Bay in San Francisco
Fox
5:40 p.m.
Pro hockey
Boston in Pittsburgh
NBC
half past eleven.
Pro hockey
Winnipeg in Chicago
NHL
6 p.m.
Pro hockey
Dallas in Minnesota
FSSW
8 p.m.
Run
Chevron Houston Marathon
KTRK
6 hours
Football
Udinese at AC Milan
ESPN2
5:30 a.m.
Football
Leicester City in Burnley
NBCSN
8 o’clock in the morning.
Football
Bayern Munich in Hertha Berlin
FS1
8:30 AM.
Football
Manchester United in Liverpool
NBCSN
half past eleven.
Football
Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn
FS2
afternoon
Football
León in Santos Laguna
FS2
6.30 p.m.
Tennis
Australian Open
ESPN2
6 p.m.
2 AM Mon.
Radio
Pro soccer
Tennessee in Kansas City
610 o’clock
14.00 hours
Pro soccer
Green Bay in San Francisco
610 o’clock
5:40 p.m.