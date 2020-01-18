TV Radio Lists: January 18 - Houston Chronicle
3:00 am CST, Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • FOR SALIFE – The ON-AIR board is illuminated during the Super Soul Saturday radio show on Saturday 27 February 2009 in the KRTU studio on the Trinity University campus. (PHOTO BY EDWARD A. ORNELAS/eaornelas@express-news.net)

    Photo: EDWARD A. ORNELAS, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS NEWS

TV radio lists: January 18

Television

Boxing

PBC Fight Night prelim. Map

FS1

5:30 pm

Boxing

Main event PBC Fight Night

Fox

19:00

Col. Basketball

Florida St. in Miami

ACC

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Duquesne at Saint Joseph’s

CBSSN

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Syracuse in Pittsburgh

ESPN

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Ohio St. at Penn St.

ESPN2

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Baylor at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Seton Hall in St. John’s

Fox

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Connecticut at Villanova

FS1

11 hours

Col. Basketball

Syracuse at Virginia Tech

FSSW

11 hours

Col. Basketball

La Salle on Rhode Island

NBCSN

half past eleven.

Col. Basketball

Butler at DePaul

FSSW +

afternoon

Col. Basketball

S. Carolina at Texas A&M

SEC

afternoon

Col. Basketball

Maroon in florida

CBS

12.30 a.m.

Col. Basketball

St. Bonavenenture on VCU

CBSSN

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Kansas in Texas

ESPN

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Purdue in Maryland

ESPN2

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

W. Virginia in Kansas St.

ESPNU

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Clemson at N. Carolina St.

FSSW

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Marquette in Georgetown

FS1

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Colorado in Arizona

Fox

1:30 pm

Col. Basketball

Richmond in George Mason

NBCSN

1:30 pm

Col. Basketball

Missouri in Alabama

SEC

2.30 a.m.

Col. Basketball

Oregon in Washington

CBS

2.45 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Colorado St. at Air Force

ATTSW

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Saint Mary’s in Pepperdine

CBSSN

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Kentucky in Arkansas

ESPN

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Houston on Wichita St.

ESPN2

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Iowa St. at Texas Tech

ESPNU

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Oregon St. in Washington St.

Pac-12

3 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Providence in Creighton

FS1

3.30 p.m.

Col. Basketball

George Washington at UMass

NBCSN

3.30 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Northwest in Illinois

Big Ten

16.00 hours

Col. Basketball

New Mexico on UNLV

CBSSN

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Louisville with Duke

ESPN

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

N. Iowa at Bradley

ESPN2

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

S. Florida at C. Florida

ESPNU

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Seattle in New Mexico St. (w)

FSSW

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Tennessee in Vanderbilt

SEC

5 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Indiana in Nebraska

Big Ten

6 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Stanford in South Cal

Pac-12

6.30 p.m.

Col. Basketball

Virginia at Georgia Tech

ACC

19:00

Col. Basketball

Nevada in San Diego St.

CBSSN

19:00

Col. Basketball

LSU near Mississippi

ESPN2

19:00

Col. Basketball

Temple in SMU

ESPNU

19:00

Col. Basketball

W. Virginia in Baylor (w)

FS1

19:00

Col. Basketball

Georgia in Mississippi St.

SEC

7:30 pm

Col. Basketball

Utah in Arizona St.

Pac-12

8 p.m.

Col. Basketball

BYU at Gonzaga

ESPN2

9 o’clock in the evening.

Col. Basketball

Utah St. at Boise St.

ESPNU

9 o’clock in the evening.

Colonial wrestling

Indiana in the northwest

Big Ten

1:30 pm

Colonial wrestling

Nebraska in Iowa

Big Ten

8 p.m.

golf

LPGA Tourn. of champions

golf

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

golf

The American Express

golf

14.00 hours

golf

Mitsubishi Electric Champ.

golf

6 p.m.

golf

Singapore Open

golf

12:30 pm so.

golf

Abu Dhabi HSBC Champ.

golf

2:30 a.m.

Motor sports

Monster Energy Supercross

NBCSN

9 o’clock in the evening.

Pro basketball

L.A. Clippers in New Orleans

ABC

2.30 a.m.

Pro basketball

Milwaukee in Brooklyn

NBA

5 p.m.

Pro basketball

L.A. Lakers at Rockets

ABC

7:30 pm

Pro hockey

Chicago in Toronto

NHL

6 p.m.

Pro hockey

Dallas in Minnesota

FSSW

8 p.m.

Football

Tottenham in Watford

NBCSN

6.30 a.m.

Football

Borussia Dort. at FC Augsburg

FS1

8:30 AM.

Football

Frankfurt near Hoffenheim

FS2

8:30 AM.

Football

Arsenal at Sheffield United

NBCSN

9 o’clock

Football

Unio Berlin at RB Leipzig

FS2

half past eleven.

Swimming

TYR Pro Swim series

NBCSN

5:30 pm

Radio

Col. Basketball

S. Carolina at Texas A&M

97.5 FM

afternoon

Col. Basketball

Kansas in Texas

790 hours

1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Col. Basketball

Houston on Wichita St.

950 AM

3 p.m.

Pro basketball

L.A. Lakers at Rockets

740 AM, 790 AM

7:30 pm

(Spanish)

850 AM, 101.7 FM

