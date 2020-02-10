https://www.chron.com/news/article/TV-radio-listings-Feb-10-15043296.php

updated

Monday, February 10, 2020, 3:00 a.m.CEST

  • FOR SALIFE – The ON-AIR sign lights up during the radio show “Super Soul Saturday” on February 27, 2009 in the KRTU studio on the campus of Trinity University. (PHOTO BY EDWARD A. ORNELAS/[email protected])

    Photo: EDWARD A. ORNELAS, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS

TV and radio programs: February 10

watch TV

Colonel basketball

Michigan in Minnesota (f)

Big Ten

6 p.m.

Colonel basketball

Colgate in Boston

CBSSN

6 p.m.

Colonel basketball

Florida St. at Duke

ESPN

6 p.m.

Colonel basketball

Connecticut at S. Carolina (f)

ESPN2

6 p.m.

Colonel basketball

Missouri at the LSU (f)

SEC

6 p.m.

Colonel basketball

Michigan St. in Minnesota (female)

Big Ten

8 p.m.

Colonel basketball

Baylor in Texas

ESPN

8 p.m.

Colonel basketball

TCU at Texas Tech

ESPN2

8 p.m.

Colonel basketball

Southern at Jackson St.

ESPNU

8 p.m.

Col. gymnastics

Washington at Stanford (f)

Pac-12

8 p.m.

Colonel Hockey

Boston to the northeast

NHL

6:30 in the evening.

Professional basketball

Sacramento in Milwaukee

NBA

7 p.m.

Professional basketball

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

NBA

21:30

Pro hockey

Islanders in Washington

NBCSN

6 p.m.

tennis

Open New York

tennis

6:30 in the evening.

radio

Colonel basketball

Baylor in Texas

790 in the morning

8 p.m.

