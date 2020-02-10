https://www.chron.com/news/article/TV-radio-listings-Feb-10-15043296.php
updated
Monday, February 10, 2020, 3:00 a.m.CEST
-
FOR SALIFE – The ON-AIR sign lights up during the radio show “Super Soul Saturday” on February 27, 2009 in the KRTU studio on the campus of Trinity University. (PHOTO BY EDWARD A. ORNELAS/[email protected])
Photo: EDWARD A. ORNELAS, SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS
FOR SALIFE – The ON-AIR sign lights up during the radio show “Super Soul Saturday” on February 27, 2009 in the KRTU studio on the campus of Trinity University. (PHOTO BY EDWARD A. ORNELAS/[email protected])
TV and radio programs: February 10
watch TV
Colonel basketball
Michigan in Minnesota (f)
Big Ten
6 p.m.
Colonel basketball
Colgate in Boston
CBSSN
6 p.m.
Colonel basketball
Florida St. at Duke
ESPN
6 p.m.
Colonel basketball
Connecticut at S. Carolina (f)
ESPN2
6 p.m.
Colonel basketball
Missouri at the LSU (f)
SEC
6 p.m.
Colonel basketball
Michigan St. in Minnesota (female)
Big Ten
8 p.m.
Colonel basketball
Baylor in Texas
ESPN
8 p.m.
Colonel basketball
TCU at Texas Tech
ESPN2
8 p.m.
Colonel basketball
Southern at Jackson St.
ESPNU
8 p.m.
Col. gymnastics
Washington at Stanford (f)
Pac-12
8 p.m.
Colonel Hockey
Boston to the northeast
NHL
6:30 in the evening.
Professional basketball
Sacramento in Milwaukee
NBA
7 p.m.
Professional basketball
Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
NBA
21:30
Pro hockey
Islanders in Washington
NBCSN
6 p.m.
tennis
Open New York
tennis
6:30 in the evening.
radio
Colonel basketball
Baylor in Texas
790 in the morning
8 p.m.