This weekly feature complements TVLine’s daily What to Watch offerings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now broadcast on radio, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is coming back or that the new “prestige drama” you’re expecting will soon be premiered. So keep in mind that we will remind you to set up your DVR, order a Season Pass and put a new Memorex in the VCR.

This week there are five season finals (including Evil, Emergence and The L Word) and three series finals (including arrow and The Good Place), three winter finals (including Magnum P.Is last episode until …?) and much more.

Sunday January 26th

3:00 p.m. 2020 Pro Bowl (ESPN)

8 p.m. Premiere of the 5th circus season (Showtime)

8 p.m. Grammys (CBS)

8:30 p.m. Premiere of Our Cartoon President Season 3 (Showtime)

9:00 p.m. American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. World Special (NBC)

9:00 p.m. Shameless Season 10 Finale (Showtime)

10 p.m. The L Word: Generation Q – Season One Finale (Showtime)

11 p.m. Work in Progress Finale of the first season (Showtime)

Monday, January 27th

3:00 AM Justin Bieber: Premiere of Seasons Docuseries (YouTube)

9:00 p.m. Undercover Boss Winter Finale (CBS; special night and time)

Tuesday January 28th

8 p.m. Arrow: The Bullseye Retrospective Special (The CW)

Arrow series finale at 9 p.m. (The CW)

9:00 p.m. Premiere of The Biggest Loser (USA Network)

10 p.m. Emergence Season 1 Finale (ABC)

10.30 p.m. Premiere of season two of Miracle Workers (TBS)

Wednesday January 29th

3 am Next in fashion series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 p.m. Harry & Meghan: The Royals in crisis (Fox)

8:00 p.m. Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 Special (CBS)

9 pm Sista’s time slot premiere (BET)

10 p.m. Premiere of Miz & Mrs. Season 2 (USA Network)

10 p.m. Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and the Krone Special (ABC)

Thursday January 30th

3 a.m. The Stranger series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 p.m. Supernatural Winter Finale (The CW)

8:30 p.m. Finale of the Good Place series (NBC; 90 minutes)

10 p.m. Finale of Evil Season 1 (CBS)

10 p.m. Impractical Jokers winter premiere (truTV)

Friday January 31st

3 a.m. final of the BoJack Horseman series (Netflix; last episode)

3 a.m. Ragnarok series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 a.m. Taylor Swift: Miss Americana Documentary Premiere (Netflix)

3 a.m. Ted Bundy: The premiere of Falling For a Killer documentaries (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

8pm Shakira in concert: El Dorado World Tour Special (HBO)

9 pm Magnum P.I. Winter finals (CBS)

9 p.m. The road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest Special (NBC)

Saturday February 1st

7 p.m. Premiere of Murdoch Mysteries Season 13 (Ovation)

8 p.m. Dog Bowl III (animal planet)

8 p.m. NFL Honors (Fox)

11 p.m. Cat Bowl II (Hallmark Channel)

11 p.m. Super Bowl LIV Music Fest Spezial (Fox)

