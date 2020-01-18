advertisement

This week there are 11 series flashbacks from the winter break (including Grays Anatomy, Riverdale and The Conners), 11 premieres (including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Project Blue Book and Station 19), 11 debuts (including 9-1-1: Lone Star, exceeded and Star Trek: Picard) and much more.

Sunday January 19th

3:05 p.m. AFC Championship Game (CBS)

6 p.m. NFC Championship Game (Fox)

8 p.m. Batwoman returns (The CW)

8:00 p.m. Kids Say the Darndest Things Season One Finale (ABC)

8 p.m. Ray Donovan Season 7 Finale (Showtime)

8 p.m. SAG Awards (TNT, TBS)

9pm Supergirl Returns (The CW)

10 p.m. 9-1-1: Lone Star series premiere (Fox; special night and time)

10 p.m. Premiere of Avenue 5 (HBO)

10 p.m. Premiere of the Vienna Blood Series (PBS)

10:30 p.m. Curb Your Enthusiasm Premiere of Season 10 (HBO)

Monday 20th January

3:00 p.m. Family Reunion Part 2 Premiere (Netflix)

3am Love Island UK Season 6 premiere (Hulu)

8 p.m. 9-1-1: Lone Star regular time slot premiere (Fox)

8 p.m. All Americans return (The CW)

8 p.m. Premiere of the eighth season of Brain Games (NatGeo)

9pm Black Lightning returns (The CW)

9 p.m. Prodigal Son Returns (Fox)

10 p.m. Carter Season 2 Premiere (WGN America)

10 p.m. Premiere of the Spy Games series (Bravo)

Tuesday January 21

3 a.m. Jim Henson’s premiere of Season 4 of the Word Party (Netflix; all episodes)

3 a.m. Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty Comedy Special Premiere (Netflix)

8 p.m. The Conners return (ABC)

8:30 p.m. Bless This Chaos Returns (ABC)

10 p.m. Premiere of Project Blue Book Season 2 (story)

10 p.m. Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 5 Finale (NatGeo)

Wednesday January 22nd

3 a.m. pandemic: How to prevent an outbreak of docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8pm Riverdale returns (The CW)

10:30 p.m. Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Series Premiere (Comedy Central)

Thursday January 23

3:00 AM Ghost Bride series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

October 3 Faction series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 p.m. Premiere of station 19 season 3 (ABC; new time window)

8:30 p.m. Outmatched series premiere (Fox)

8:30 p.m. Star Trek: Picard series premiere (CBS All Access)

9:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy returns (ABC; new time window)

9:30 p.m. Perfect Harmony Season 1 Finale (NBC)

10 p.m. A Million Little Things returns (ABC; new time window)

10 p.m. The Gayle King Grammy Special (CBS)

Friday January 24th

3 a.m.Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 Premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Encore! Season One Finale (Disney +)

3 a.m. The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Litter Season 1 Finale (Disney +)

3 a.m. Premiere of The Ranch Part 8 (Netflix; all episodes)

3 at Shrill Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3:00 AM The World After Jeff Goldblum Season 1 Finale (Disney +)

8 p.m. US Figure Skating Championship (NBC)

9:00 p.m. MTV presents: A 2020 Grammy Celebration Special (MTV)

Saturday, January 25th

8 p.m. Flirty Dancing season finale (Fox; two episodes)

8 p.m. NHL All-Star Game (NBC)

11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live returns with moderator Adam Driver (NBC)

