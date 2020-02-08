SIMILAR POSTS

This weekly feature complements TVLine’s daily What to Watch offerings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now broadcast on radio, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is coming back or that the new “prestige drama” you’re expecting will soon be premiered. So keep in mind that we will remind you to set up your DVR, order a Season Pass and put a new Memorex in the VCR.

There are seven season premieres this week (including recent Homeland and Strike Back seasons), five debuts (including Cherish the Day, High Fidelity, and Documentaries Visible: Out on Television), and a few television films (including the All the Boys sequel), and more more.

Sunday February 9th

4 p.m. American Idol: Where the Stars Are Born special (ABC)

8 p.m. Oscars (ABC)

8 p.m. Finale of the Power series (Starz; 83 minutes, followed by a night show)

9 p.m. Premiere of the last home season (Showtime)

21:51 Wrong Man Season 2 Premiere (Starz; special time)

10 p.m. Kidding Season 2 Premiere (Showtime; two episodes per week)

Monday, February 10th

8:00 p.m. America’s Got Talent: The final of the second champions season (NBC; Week 1 of 2)

Tuesday February 11th

3 A Roma documentary premiere at the Camino (Netflix)

9pm Ali & Cavett: The History of the Tapes – Documentary Premiere (HBO)

10 p.m. Cherish the Day series premiere (OWN; special night and time)

10 p.m. For Life series premiere (ABC)

Wednesday February 12th

3 a.m. to all boys: P.S. I still love you TV movie premiere (Netflix)

8 p.m. Cherish the Day Episode 2 / Premiere of the time window (OWN)

8 p.m. Premiere of Survivor Season 40 (CBS)

10 p.m. Premiere of the soup revival (E!)

Thursday February 13th

3 am Love Is Blind series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 a.m.Narcos: Mexico Season 2 Premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9:00 p.m. Premiere of Wife Swap Season 12 (Paramount Network)

10 p.m. Impractical Jokers Episode No. 200 (truTV)

Friday February 14th

3 a.m. Premiere of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Season 2 (Disney +)

3 a.m. premiere of the High Fidelity series (Hulu; all episodes)

3 o’clock premiere of the Utopia Falls series (Hulu; all episodes)

3 a.m. visible: Premiere of TV documentaries (Apple TV +; all episodes)

8 p.m. Zombies 2 TV film premiere (Disney Channel)

10:00 pm Premiere of the last season of Strike Back (Cinemax)

10:00 pm Premiere of the weekly time window (FX)

Saturday February 15th

8 pm premiere of the television film “The Thing About Harry” (Freeform)

You can find information on the current renewal / cancellation status of your favorite programs on our scorecards for cable, streaming and broadcast TV extensions.

What is on your TV program for the coming week?