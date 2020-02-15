SIMILAR POSTS

This weekly feature complements TVLine’s daily What to Watch offerings.

With over 530 scripted shows now broadcast, broadcast, and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is coming back or that the new “prestige drama” you’ve been expecting will be released soon. Think of this as our reminder to tune your DVR, order a season pass, put a new Memorex in the VCR … however you roll.

This week you’ll find a whopping 27 premieres (including Good girls last week Tonight and Outlander), seven finals (including Criminal Minds and Fresh Off the Boat series finals) and more. (All times are east.)

Sunday February 16

8:00 p.m. Premiere of Season 18 of American Idol (ABC)

8 p.m. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie TV premiere (AMC)

8 p.m. Premiere of Outlander Season 5 (Starz)

8 p.m. Premiere of the Washington documentaries / three-day event (history)

8:30 p.m. Premiere of the Duncanville series (Fox)

9 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Premiere of Home Edition (HGTV)

9 p.m. Race For the White House Season 2 Premiere (CNN)

9 pm premiere of the series “War of the Worlds” (Epix)

9 p.m. Wrong Man Episode 2 / Time slot premiere (Starz)

9 p.m. Zoey’s extraordinary playlist episode 2 / time slot premiere (NBC)

10:00 pm Premiere of season three of Good Girls (NBC)

10 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans Time Slot Premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. Premiere of Slow Burn documentaries (Epix)

10:00 pm Premiere of the Windsors documentaries (CNN)

Last week tonight at 11 p.m. Premiere of John Oliver Season 7 (HBO)

Monday February 17th

8 p.m. America’s Got Talent: The finale of Champions Season 2 (NBC; Week 2 of 2)

8 p.m. Washington Night 2 of 3 (story)

Tuesday February 18th

8 p.m. Finale of the Washington Documentaries / Night 3 of 3 (story)

10 p.m. Hot Ones: The premiere of the Game Show series (truTV)

Wednesday February 19th

3 a.m. Premiere of season 3 of the Chef Show (Netflix; all episodes)

3 a.m. Justin Bieber: Finale of the Seasons documentaries (YouTube)

8 p.m. Bluebird Special (CMT)

8:00 p.m. Howie Mandels 5th Annual All Star Comedy Gala (The CW)

9 p.m. Finale of the Criminal Minds series (CBS; two episodes)

9:00 p.m. Debate on Democratic Candidates No. 9 (NBC)

10:30 p.m. Premiere of the Rabbit series (IFC)

11:30 p.m. Blind Date Winter Premiere (Bravo)

Thursday February 20th

3 a.m. Premiere of the Spectros series (Netflix; all episodes)

3:00 p.m. Sacred Lies Season 2 Premiere (Facebook Watch)

Friday February 21

3 a.m. premiere of the babies documentaries (Netflix)

3 pm Gentefied series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3:00 pm Glitch Tech’s series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3:00 hunters series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 a.m. Star Wars: The premiere of the last season of Clone Wars (Disney +)

9 a.m. Harley Quinn Season 1 Finale (DC Universe)

8 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat series finale (ABC; two episodes)

11pm This week at the premiere of season three of Comedy Cellar (Comedy Central)

Saturday February 22nd

8 p.m. Power Rangers Season 27 Premiere (Nickelodeon)

8:00 p.m. 51st NAACP Image Awards (BET)

8 p.m. Almost Family (series?) Finale (Fox; two episodes)

10 p.m. Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One Comedy Special (HBO)

You can find the latest renewal / cancellation status for your favorite programs on our scorecards for cable, streaming and broadcast TV extensions.

What does your TVLine-Up say for the coming week?